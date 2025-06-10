Manchester City complete signing of Rayan Cherki in final moments before transfer deadline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rayan Cherki has become Manchester City’s third signing in two days after finalising a €37m move from Lyon.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, after agreeing personal terms and passing a medical, and joins Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli in the new-look City squad.

All three will be available to make their debuts at the Club World Cup, where City face Wydad AC, Al Ain and Juventus in Group G.

Cherki, whose price could rise depending on add-ons, scored 12 goals and recorded 20 assists in a breakthrough season for Lyon. He had the most assists in the Europa League, eight, as Lyon reached the quarter-finals and was named the competition’s Young Player of the Year.

City have also agreed a €55m fee with AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders as Guardiola reshapes his midfield after the departure of Kevin De Bruyne. Should the Netherlands international arrive, their spending in 2025 will amount to almost £300m.

Lyon were unhappy to lose the 21-year-old, who scored on his France debut last week, but Cherki said it was a dream move for him.

Cherki said: “I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can’t wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.

“Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.

“I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can’t wait to show City fans what I can do.

Rayan Cherki has signed for Man City ( AP )

“This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “We’re very happy to have Rayan at City. We want to bring top talent to the club, and he falls into that category.

“He’s a player our scouts have watched for a long time, and we have all been impressed with his skill and creativity. I am convinced our fans will be excited to see him play.

“There’s no doubt that he’s now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep’s guidance and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction.”

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.