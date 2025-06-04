Manchester City on verge of signing Tijjani Reijnders after agreeing fee
Reijnders will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium assuming he passes a medical
Manchester City are set to make Tijjani Reijnders their first summer signing after agreeing a £46m fee with AC Milan.
The Netherlands midfielder will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, assuming he passes a medical.
City hope the transfer will be completed in time for the 26-year-old to make his debut at the Club World Cup.
They have targeted Reijnders as they looked for a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, after deciding not to renew the contract of the 33-year-old.
City had an interest in Florian Wirtz, but he would prefer to go to Liverpool, and Morgan Gibbs-White, who now looks more likely to stay at Nottingham Forest.
Reijnders could be one of two new signings in the summer’s first transfer window for City with Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri also wanted by Pep Guardiola.
Should both arrive, it would take their spending in 2025 past £250m after they brought in four players – Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis – during the winter transfer window.
Reijnders, who helped the Netherlands reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024, scored 15 goals for AC Milan last season, even though they only finished eighth in Serie A.
Milan failed to qualify for European football, meaning they had a greater need to sell players.
