Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Club World Cup after undergoing surgery
The Man City midfielder won’t be available for the tournament in the United States after having an achilles injury fixed
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Club World Cup after undergoing surgery for an achilles tendon injury.
The Croatian has been battling the injury for a while and it caused him to miss the 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace last month. He has now had it repaired with surgery and could be set to miss three months.
He will certainly be out for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States – which you can sign up to DAZN to watch now – where City begin their campaign against Wydad AC of Morocco on 18 June before further group-stage matches against Al Ain of UAE four days later and Juventus on 26 June.
“Manchester City can confirm that Mateo Kovacic has undergone surgery on an achilles injury,” read a club statement. “The Croatian midfielder is now set to miss the Fifa Club World Cup as City head to the USA in June.
“Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”
Given that he missed the FA Cup final and will now be absent from the Club World Cup, the 31-year-old’s final game of the season was a 3-1 win over Bournemouth where he was sent off on 67 minutes.
Kovacic scored seven goals in 42 appearances for City across all competitions during the campaign and will also miss Croatia’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar on June 6 and the Czech Republic on June 9.
