Chris Wood rewarded with new deal after firing Nottingham Forest into title race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Wood has signed a two-year contract extension with Nottingham Forest until 2027.

The New Zealand forward has scored 14 Premier League goals to help Forest climb to third in the table.

Wood, 33, initially joined Forest on loan from Newcastle in January 2023, with the deal becoming permanent at the end of the season.

"I am very excited and very happy to have it completed and done, and I am looking forward to the next couple of years, at least," Wood said on the Forest club website.

"I saw the ambition when I first arrived. When I spoke to the owner and his family and saw where they want to be and where they see this club to be - it was clear they have high ambitions and big dreams.

"He has backed the club for years, even before promotion to the Premier League, which is fantastic, and the team is pushing in the right direction.

"I am excited for the future. This club has a lot of potential to continue to grow and build, and that is what I want to be a part of."

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis feels Wood's positive attitude has played a big part in his achievements so far.

"He has performed exceptionally well with us. More than just his goals, he epitomises everything that it means to wear the Garibaldi Red - hard work, a fighting and wining spirit, and the attitude to never give up," Marinakis said.

"He is a winner and a role model to inspire all of us and we reward his dedication with ours."

PA