BTTS and Chelsea to win - 13/8 Betway

Matheus Cunha to have over 2.5 shots on target - 10/1 Bet365

Chelsea go in search of their first win in six Premier League games when they take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge tonight (kick-off 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event).

Their FA Cup win over League Two strugglers Morecambe was their first victory since beating Shamrock Rovers in the Europa Conference League on 19 December.

Since then, they have lost to Fulham and Ipswich and drawn with Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to leave them sixth in the league table and now 13 points behind the leaders Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca was adamant his side were not in the title race despite being just two points off the top of the table back in December, maybe he knew what was on the horizon!

They do sit 21 points clear of tonight’s opponents Wolves who are currently outside of the relegation places by virtue of goal difference to Ipswich, who conceded six on Sunday as they were beaten 6-0 by Manchester City.

Since the arrival of new boss Vitor Pereira in December Wolves have picked up seven points from their five league games, including wins over Leicester and Manchester United and a draw with Tottenham.

They go into the game on the back of two 3-0 defeats to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, the longest spell the team have gone without scoring!

Expect goals

As we’ve already mentioned Wolves haven’t had a problem scoring this season, they have only failed to score four times this season and have 31 goals from their 21 games so far.

Their problem has been at the other end, where they have conceded 48, the second-highest total in the league.

Chelsea have also found scoring easy this season and have also only failed to score in four league games this season and they have scored 41 goals and average almost two goals a game.

They also have problems in defence, with just four clean sheets in the league and they have conceded seven times in their last four games.

Football betting sites have the home side at 5/12 for the win, while you can get 7/1 on a Wolves win and 9/2 on a draw.

The Blues will be forced into more changes for the game and Trevoh Chalobah could make his first appearance of the season for Chelsea after he was recalled from a loan spell with Crystal Palace, after an injury to Wesley Fofana.

There are also doubts over Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia which would affect them at both ends of the pitch.

When the sides met earlier in the season Chelsea secured their biggest league win of the season, scoring six goals away from home in a 6-2 win, with Noni Madueke scoring a 14-minute hat-trick.

That result ended a run of three Wolves’ wins including a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge last season when Matheus Cunha scored three.

If Chelsea have Palmer available then they should have enough to come out on top after all he has been involved in five goals in his last two Premier League games against Wolves, scoring two and assisting three.

He even set up all three of Madueke’s goals in the reverse fixture back in August and has 14 goals and six assists in his 21 league games this season.

Cunha to cause problems for Chelsea

Cunha has four goals in his four games against Chelsea, including that hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last season.

He also scored in the 6-2 defeat earlier in the season and he has 10 goals for the season and four assists so he could be the key if Wolves are to get anything from the game.

Betting sites are offering 11/1 on him scoring first tonight and 100/30 to score anytime.

He is averaging 3.3 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season and you can get 10/1 on him having over 2.5 shots on target, which seems like a great return.

