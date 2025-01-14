Chelsea vs Bournemouth betting tips

Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday evening with both sides looking to make a return to form after some disappointing results of late (7.30pm, TNT Sports 3).

Both clubs have been among the surprise packages in the league this season, with Enzo Maresca’s side briefly putting themselves in the title discussion before a run of two draws and two losses saw them slip to fourth.

But the Blues were always aiming for Champions League football and that is still a concrete possibility, though they will be aware they need to see an uptick in form with Newcastle and Manchester City lurking a point behind them.

And the Cherries are another club hunting European football next season, with Andoni Iraola’s men sitting just three points behind Chelsea, in seventh. However, recent draws against Crystal Palace and Fulham have done some harm to their hopes, and with matches coming up against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, they need to pick up points wherever possible if they want to stay in the race.

The hosts are heavily fancied ahead of the match, with betting sites pricing them at 4/7 to take the points, while a win for the Cherries is offered at 17/4.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth betting preview: Both teams to find the net but Blues will take the three points

Both sides have shown mixed form in recent weeks, and despite their positions at the right end of the table, both will be desperate to get back to winning ways in midweek.

Unfortunately for the Cherries, they begin a period of uncertainty after long-term injuries ruled out striking options Enes Unal and Evanilson, and they will face a Chelsea side who can pick from an almost injury-free squad.

This will undoubtedly put Chelsea in pole position to grab the win, but it is worth noting that both sides have found the net in five of Bournemouth’s last six away games, as well in five of the last seven matches that Chelsea have played.

To that end, a wager on both teams to score and Chelsea to win could offer good value, with betting apps such as Betfred pricing it at 8/5.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth betting tips: Palmer to star in Chelsea win

As was the case throughout last season, much of the burden in attack still lies with Cole Palmer, with the England international registering 13 goals and six assists so far this term.

The Blues have struggled for goals in recent weeks but Palmer has been at the forefront of the attacking effort when they have found the net, with the 22-year-old finding the net in two of his last three matches.

And his teammates will once again be looking to him to unlock a depleted Bournemouth side, with the youngster priced as low as 4/9 to score or assist.

On the defensive side, Levi Colwill has been booked in his last two matches and, with Evanilson and Unal out, he will likely come up against Antoine Semenyo, one of the league’s in-form players. With that in mind, football betting sites are pricing him at 3/1 to be booked, and the two combinations can be placed into a bet builder for odds of 9/2 with Bet365.

