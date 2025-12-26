The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction, odds and betting tips
Follow our football betting tips as Aston Villa face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea vs Aston Villa betting tips:
- Villa to win - 3/1 BetVictor
- Fernandez to score - 3/1 BoyleSports
It’s third against fourth in the Premier League on Saturday as Aston Villa travel to Chelsea looking for their eighth straight win of the season (kick-off 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).
After having to wait five games for a win, Villa have won 12 of their last 13 games, their only defeat coming away at Anfield at the beginning of November.
Their impressive run has seen them move to just one point behind Manchester City and three behind the league leaders Arsenal, with half of the season still to play.
Despite their form, they are still 40/1 outsiders in the Premier League odds to win the league behind Arsenal, Man City and even Liverpool.
They sit seven points clear of Chelsea, who have won just one of their last five league games, and that was against Everton a fortnight ago. They have drawn with Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle and were beaten 3-1 by Leeds at Elland Road.
Back Villa’s run to continue
Unai Emery’s side proved on Sunday that they can get results even when they don’t play well, when they were arguably second best to Manchester United at Villa Park, but came away with the points thanks to two moments of magic from Morgan Rogers.
The former Middlesbrough man scored twice to take his tally for the season to seven and made it four in his last two games.
Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is surrounded by speculation about his future after he appeared to hit out at the board recently, and he is now 12/1 to be the next manager sacked according to football betting sites.
They were very lucky to come away from St James’ Park with a point on Saturday after being completely outplayed in the first half.
The Magpies led 2-0 at the break through Nick Woltemade’s goals, but Reece James and Joao Pedro struck in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw.
Chelsea were also lucky not to concede a penalty when VAR deemed a strong challenge by Trevor Chalobah to be “side-by-side” rather than a foul in the box.
With Chelsea seemingly vulnerable right now and Villa on a rampant run, the odds on an away win look too good to pass up.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction 1: Villa to win - 3/1 BetVictor
Back Fernandez to haunt Villa again
Enzo Fernandez has scored three goals in his last four games against Villa, which is impressive considering he has only scored 21 goals in 139 appearances.
The Argentine already has five for the season, with four of those coming in the league against West Ham, Fulham, Brighton and Burnley.
He opened the scoring at Villa Park last season before his side went on to lose 2-1, and scored the second goal in the 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
He also scored Chelsea’s third in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Villa Park in February 2024.
The odds on this pattern to continue look pretty inviting, with betting apps generally going 3/1 on Fernandez to score in this fixture once again.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction 2: Fernandez to score - 3/1 BoyleSports
