The Christmas period remains one of the busiest and most intriguing parts of the UK football calendar, with teams across the country facing a pivotal time in their seasons and matches happening almost every day from Boxing Day until New Year.

The festive period is always a fan favourite and it is a popular time for betting too. TalkSport Bet, one of the best betting sites in the UK, is running a £50 free bet offer for new customers during the busy festive period.

The offer is a simple ‘bet and get’ promo, with users needing to deposit and bet £10 on any football market with odds of evens or greater to secure £50 in free bets.

This free bet offer is open to new customers based in the UK only, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other talkSport Bet sign up offer.

This talkSport Bet betting offer is one of the most valuable promos on the market this Christmas, so we’ve put together a brief guide to the deal, including how to claim it and key terms to be aware of.

What Is the talkSport Bet Christmas betting offer?

The talkSport Bet Christmas betting offer gives new customers £50 in football free bets when users sign up, opt in and deposit £10, before staking the same amount on any football market with odds of evens or greater within seven days of signing up.

Once the qualifying wager has been completed, £50 in free bets will be credited, with users able to stake in smaller tranches or as one big bet. Free bets are active for seven days once credited, and there are no wagering requirements on any winnings.

How to claim the talkSport Bet Christmas betting sign up offer

Below, we’ve provided step-by-step instructions on how to claim this talkSport Bet free bets promo:

Step 1: Sign up at talkSPORT BET (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £10.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the ‘Offers’ tab.

Step 4: Place £10 bet on any football betting market with odds of evens or greater within three days of signing up online.

Step 5: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll qualify to receive £50 free bets.

Step 6: Free bets are active for seven days once credited.

Key terms to remember

Here’s a quick breakdown of the main terms related to the talkSport Bet betting offer:

Deposit & stake £10 on any football betting market odds of 1/1 or greater.

Bettors must opt in to the offer via the ‘Offers’ tab.

Bettors must complete wager within three days of sign up.

Paid £50 free bets to use on football betting market.

Free bet must be used on any football betting market with odds of evens or greater.

Free bets can be used in one bet or smaller bets.

Free bets expire in 7 days after being credited.

No wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Offer available until 7pm GMT 30 December 2025.

Why this talkSport bet offer stands out

TalkSport Bet is one of the best betting sites around for innovation and quality.

The brand is synonymous with high-profile sporting events due to its successful radio platform, while the betting site offers valuable sign up offers and other promotions for betting on events, including the Premier League and more.

This talkSport Bet Christmas betting offer provides outstanding value for bettors signing up for one of the best new betting sites on the market, with this promo being one of the few £50 free bet offers available for new bettors.

£50 in free bets is a solid return from a £10 wager on any market with odds of evens or greater on any football betting market over Christmas, with plenty of football matches to use free bets on over the festive period.

The odds requirement is fair and in line with others in the industry, while the offer also gives users plenty of choice regarding which market to use to secure a payout.

Moreover, customers receive the £50 free bets whether they win or lose the initial qualifying wager, and the £50 in free bets can be used in smaller tranches or as one big bet.

The betting offer provides a quick sign-up and opt-in process and bettors only need a deposit of £10 in order to take part, with a relatively low £10 outlay on any football market with odds of evens or greater.

The fact there are no wagering requirements on free bet winnings means you can withdraw the cash part of your winnings immediately if you win, while any successful cash earnings from free bets can also be withdrawn.

Most importantly, talkSport Bet is fully licensed in the UK and the site contains the full range of responsible gambling tools to help keep punters safe.

Why Choose talkSport Bet?

TalkSport Bet, which is operated by BV Gaming, is a developing sportsbook in the UK, and is part of a notable UK sports brand with well-known shows and famous ambassadors such as Ally McCoist.

Customers can receive a wide range of betting promotions, including regular price boosts and free bets for football, as well as promotions for other big events across a range of different sports.

The site itself is mobile-friendly with an easy KYC process, with a focus on enhanced odds promotions and free bets for existing customers alongside a user-friendly UI.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re taking advantage of this football free bets offer, remember to gamble responsibly.

Always practice responsible gambling when claiming betting offers. When using football betting sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.