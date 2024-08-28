Support truly

Few clubs in world football have been as busy as Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window. The Blues, not content with their lavish spending over the last couple of years, have added several more players to their ever-expanding squad.

And there could yet be more additions before the transfer window closes on Friday night, with as many outgoings, too, as Ben Chilwell nears the Stamford Bridge exit. After the arrivals of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, it seems Chelsea are intent on adding a star striker as the final piece of a very complex and chaotically-assembled jigsaw.

Sky Sports report that Chelsea have made an offer for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is also a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. The Bees are said to have dropped their asking price towards the end of the window and the England international is now deemed an affordable option for Chelsea.

But Toney could yet be swayed by the hefty wages in Saudi Arabia, with the Daily Mail claiming he has an offer on the table worth £400,000 a week, more than Chelsea would be willing to pay.

Meanwhile, rumours of a late move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen continue to circulate. A report from The i claims the Nigeria international would prefer a move to Chelsea than Saudi Arabia, after he rejected an offer from Al-Ahli. The 25-year-old has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

If neither Toney or Osimhen arrive at Stamford Bridge before Friday’s deadline, the Blues could instead make a surprise bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Caught Offside . Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all said to be monitoring the forward’s availability, with the 27-year-old searching for an exit after Everton’s dismal start to the new Premier League season.

Chelsea’s expenditure over the summer means exits are an inevitability and there will likely be more players departing by the end of the month. Romelu Lukaku is, after several loans, finally set to leave the club permanently, with Fabrizio Romano revealing a €30m move to Napoli is imminent.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Roman Dixon react against Tottenham ( REUTERS )

Raheem Sterling could soon be on his way too after his public complaints following his exclusion from the Chelsea squad for the Premier League opener against Manchester City. Manchester United have held “exploratory talks” with Chelsea over a potential deal to sign the England international, according to BBC Sport .

Chelsea are said to be interested in United winger Jadon Sancho, although it remains to be seen if he could be included in a potential deal that sees Sterling go in the other direction.

Finally, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to join Bournemouth on loan, while Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk in 2025.