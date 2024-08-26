Victor Osimhen’s agent hands Chelsea transfer boost with statement on future

Support truly

The agent of Victor Osimhen has said the striker’s future is “in Europe” amid reports that the Napoli forward will reject a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Nigeria international is set to depart Napoli this summer and reports in Italy suggest the club have received an offer of around £60m from Saudi side Al Ahli.

Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, with Napoli closing in on moves for Blues striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Such deals would require Napoli receiving a fee for Osimhen.

But the 25-year-old’s agent, Roberto Calenda, took to Twitter/X to provide an update on his client’s future, which he insisted will not be in Saudi Arabia despite any offer sent to Napoli.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction,” Calenda’s statement read. “He made history and when there were major offers we always accepted the club’s decisions.

“As I said, he is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There needs to be respect and balance.”

The Independent previously reported that the transfer saga surrounding Osimhen could run until the last week of the transfer window, with Chelsea keen to sign a striker.

Lukaku is prepared to join Napoli and reunite with former Inter manager Antonio Conte, but Osimhen’s salary demands have so far been a stumbling block on the deal.

It would be a boost to Chelsea’s hopes of signing the striker, however, if Osimhen has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in order to remain in Europe.