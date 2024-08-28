Support truly

Arsenal’s excellent start to the Premier League season hasn’t silenced the feeling the club needs to sign a striker this summer. With a little over two days left in the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta’s squad is still likely to change as the Gunners try to wrestle the Premier League away from Manchester City.

Eddie Nketiah is on the brink of securing a £30m deal to join Crystal Palace, per BBC Sport . His exit has been expected all summer, with previous interest from Marseille and Nottingham Forest falling short of Arsenal’s valuation before Palace stepped in. Nketiah’s departure amplifies the need for a replacement at the Emirates Stadium, although time is running out.

The Gunners continue to be linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, whose flirting with multiple clubs is yet to land a move away from the Serie A side. Pete Hall of The i reports Osimhen prefers a move to the Premier League over Saudi Arabia, despite expectations a major bid from Al Ahli would likely trump anything from reported suitors Arsenal or Chelsea.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda took to X earlier this week to make it clear he expects his client to continue in Europe, writing: “Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe.”

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Nigerian’s arrival could actually prove a distraction at Arsenal. He would command a starting berth and huge wages, upsetting the balance formed between Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz up front. We have seen Arteta forthrightly drop players before–Aaron Ramsdale comes to mind–but it would be a different story to permanently interrupt the forward three who combine so well.

There is a lingering feeling that Arsenal need another decisive option to call on though. Nico Williams’ name continues to be linked after his excellent displays at Spain’s triumphant run through Euro 2024. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano doesn’t expect the Athletic Club star or any other big attacking name to land in North London this window.

"I don’t think it’s going to be a super big name like Nico Williams,” Romano told GiveMeSport . I don’t think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it’s not realistic at all from what I’m hearing."

Nketiah has proven an underwhelming servant for the Gunners, scoring five in 27 Premier League appearances last season. At 25 years old he needs regular game time if he’s to make a consistent impact. He has never scored higher than last season’s total in a domestic league campaign and represents the type of player Arsenal need to shift if they’re to make room for more likely match-winners.

Palace’s agreement could also extend further, with Ed Aarons and David Hytner of The Guardian reporting the Eagles have registered their interest in full-back Jakub Kiwior. The Polish international did a decent job during Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury struggles last season, but with Riccardo Calafiori signed and Jurrien Timber back after a lengthy injury, will find his starting opportunities limited.

Nico Williams celebrates in the Euro 2024 final against England ( AP )

With Mikel Merino confirmed and ready to shore up Arsenal’s midfield, the squad’s most glowing gap–a striker who can consistently change games–remains more prominent than ever.

Arteta and the club will have to work diligently to find a replacement for Nketiah, and indeed Gabriel Jesus, whose injury issues continue. Whether or not suitable personnel is identified this window could have a major impact on the team’s title challenge against the formidable might of Man City.