Why Liam Delap Solves Chelsea's Biggest Problem

Chelsea and Benfica tussle for a quarter-final place as the Club World Cup knockout stages continue.

The expanded tournament has been beset with problem but the relative success of the South American sides has created some intriguing round of 16 encounters. Chelsea might have thought they were destined for a date with Bayern Munich when they suffered defeat to Flamengo but Benfica’s success against the Bundesliga winners instead meant they topped their group, setting up this clash in Charlotte.

Enzo Maresca would have been encouraged by how his weary squad bounced back from their loss, with Liam Delap on the scoresheet for the first time in a Chelsea shirt against ES Tunis. Benfica have plenty of experience within their ranks, including Angel Di Maria, who will return to boyhood club Rosario Central when the Portuguese side are knocked out of this tournament.