Chelsea vs Benfica live: Latest team news and updates as Club World Cup knockout stages begin
Enzo Maresca’s men will hope to book their spot in the last eight
Chelsea and Benfica tussle for a quarter-final place as the Club World Cup knockout stages continue.
The expanded tournament has been beset with problem but the relative success of the South American sides has created some intriguing round of 16 encounters. Chelsea might have thought they were destined for a date with Bayern Munich when they suffered defeat to Flamengo but Benfica’s success against the Bundesliga winners instead meant they topped their group, setting up this clash in Charlotte.
Enzo Maresca would have been encouraged by how his weary squad bounced back from their loss, with Liam Delap on the scoresheet for the first time in a Chelsea shirt against ES Tunis. Benfica have plenty of experience within their ranks, including Angel Di Maria, who will return to boyhood club Rosario Central when the Portuguese side are knocked out of this tournament.
Liam Delap scores first Chelsea goal as Blues progress to last 16
Liam Delap scored his first Chelsea goal as the Premier League side reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis.
The former Ipswich forward struck just moments after defender Tosin Adarabioyo had opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time of their final Group D game in Philadelphia.
Tyrique George scored a third in time added on at the end of the game after Chelsea had a penalty awarded for handball overturned by VAR.
The result means the Londoners will now face Benfica – surprise winners of Group C ahead of Bayern Munich – in the next round in Charlotte on Saturday.
Round of 16 fixtures
Saturday 28 June
Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Benfica vs. Chelsea (Charlotte)
Sunday 29 June
Match 51: PSG vs. Inter Miami (Atlanta)
Match 52: Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich (Miami)
Monday 30 June
Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense (Charlotte)
Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Tuesday 1 July
Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)
Match 56: Real Madrid vs Juventus (Miami)
How to watch the Chelsea v Benfica
Chelsea vs Benfica is due to kick off at 9pm BST on Saturday 28 June at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
