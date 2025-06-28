Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thunderstorm forces players off in Chelsea’s CWC last-16 clash with Benfica

Enzo Maresca’s side were leading 1-0 at the time.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 28 June 2025 18:36 EDT
A thunderstorm forced a delay in Chelsea’s Club World Cup game against Benfica (Chris Carlson/AP)
A thunderstorm forced a delay in Chelsea’s Club World Cup game against Benfica (Chris Carlson/AP) (AP)

Chelsea’s bid to reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals was delayed as their clash with Benfica in Charlotte was interrupted by a thunderstorm on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side were leading 1-0 and just four minutes away from securing their place in the last eight when the referee took players off the field at the Bank of America Stadium.

Captain Reece James had broken the deadlock with a superb free-kick in 64th minute, rewarding Chelsea for a dominant display.

Yet as the final whistle neared, the sky darkened and a game which had largely been played in sweltering 32C heat was halted.

It is the latest of a number of matches in the tournament to have been paused because of a thunderstorm.

The winner of the game, when completed, will face Brazilian side Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in