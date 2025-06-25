How the ‘heat dome’ in the US is affecting the FIFA Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A punishing heatwave sweeping across the United States is taking a significant toll on players and fans at the FIFA Club World Cup, raising serious concerns about the conditions for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. With temperatures soaring into the 90s Fahrenheit and above, substitutes are watching matches from air-conditioned locker rooms, practice sessions are being cut short, and players are battling through sweat-soaked jerseys.

The gruelling conditions have left athletes struggling to cope. Atlético’s Marcos Llorente described the experience after a match against Paris Saint-Germain: "It’s impossible, it’s terribly hot. My toes were sore, even my toenails were hurting, I couldn’t stop or start. In the end, it’s incredible, but since it’s the same for everyone, there’s no excuse." Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca echoed the sentiment after his team cut short a practice session in Philadelphia, where temperatures also reached the 90s. "I always try to avoid excuse, I always try to be honest. It’s not about excuses, it’s about reality. It’s an excuse when it’s not hot, and we say it’s hot. That’s an excuse. But if it’s hot, it’s hot. But we are here, and we’re trying to do our best," he stated.

Teams are implementing extreme measures to mitigate the heat's impact. Borussia Dortmund posted on social media that their substitutes watched the first half from inside the locker room to avoid the "blazing sun" at TQL Stadium. Dortmund coach Niko Kovac explained: "We always think about how we can help the team, how we can minimize a negative influence. And it was just very, very hot. We had cooling sticks in order to cool the players down. We had them waiting in the dressing room with the air conditioning. This was very important for all of us. It’s not only about tactics, but it’s also about minimizing the load, minimizing the stress. The stress is already high enough."

Fans are also enduring the extreme conditions, with many seeking shade or going shirtless to cope. In Charlotte, North Carolina, where the temperature hit 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) during Bayern Munich's match against Benfica, fan Tyler Fernando noted the difference from European climates: "In Europe it’s more of a dry heat and this is more of a humid heat. I think it’s going to hit them twice as hard." Health warnings have been issued, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urging caution due to risks of dehydration, cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

FIFA guidelines mandate cooling breaks when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) – a composite measure of heat stress – reaches 89.6 degrees. These breaks, typically occurring around the 30th and 75th minutes, became more commonplace after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, following a labour court order for hydration breaks. They were first introduced at the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing, where on-field temperatures reached 107 degrees.

Players and fans at the Club World Cup are coping with high temperatures as a heat wave hits US Show all 5

The current heatwave serves as a stark preview for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While five of the 16 host stadiums will feature roofs for sun protection, cities like Monterrey average temperatures in the 90s during summer, and Mexico City and Guadalajara could face the summer hurricane season. Beyond 2026, the 2030 World Cup is set for Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, and the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, indicating that climate will be an increasing challenge for FIFA.

Peter Crisp from Fossil Free Football criticised the governing body's approach, stating: "Scheduling matches in no-shade stadiums in the middle of the day and promoting oil-dependent sponsors shows FIFA is dangerously out of touch with the threat extreme heat poses to its major summer tournaments." The heat is not the only climate concern, with five Club World Cup matches already delayed by thunderstorms, underscoring the growing environmental challenges facing major international tournaments.