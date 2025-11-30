Chelsea vs Arsenal live: Palmer returns to bench with as Gunners without Gabriel or Saliba
The Gunners have the chance to go seven points clear as they face London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League
Chelsea host Premier League leaders Arsenal this afternoon as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after the dominant win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League showed they are arguably the best side in Europe, though the Blues also enter off the back of a famous win as they beat Barcelona 3-0 in midweek.
Enzo Maresca’s side know that a win here would see them enter the title race ahead of Christmas, and however long or short any challenge might be, it will be seen as a sign of progress among the club hierarchy.
However, beating the Gunners is a supremely difficult task at the moment, with the league leaders looking to re-iterate their status as title favourites with a standout win in this London derby.
Follow the latest build-up, team news and updates from Stamford Bridge below:
Mikel Arteta: Chelsea fully deserve to be talked about for Premier League title
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes second-placed Chelsea “fully deserve” to be put in the conversation to win the Premier League title.
Leaders Arsenal make the short trip across the capital to Stamford Bridgeon Sunday eager to finish off a busy seven-day period in perfect fashion.
After a 4-1 thumping of Tottenham was followed by a statement 3-1 success over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, Arteta has backed his team to once again meet expectations, but does not buy conjecture that Chelsea are not in the title race.
Mikel Arteta: Chelsea fully deserve to be talked about for Premier League title
History on Arsenal's side
This is just the fifth time Arsenal have faced Chelsea while top of the table in the Premier League, with the Gunners winning each of the previous four.
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Having lost six of their seven Premier League away games against Chelsea between 2013 and 2018 (D1), Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last six visits to Stamford Bridge (W3 D3).
Can Chelsea beat Arsenal?
Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L7) and are winless in seven (D2 L5) since a 2-0 win at the Emirates in August 2021.
Arsenal team to take on Chelsea
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
Chelsea team to face Arsenal
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro
Team news
The line-ups will be released in the next 10 minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Cole Palmer is able to start against Arsenal after two months out, Enzo Maresca said, but whether the England international returns straight into the starting line-up remains to be seen, especially given the selection headache the Chelsea boss now faces given the form of Estevao.
Leandro Trossard has a “chance” of being available despite picking up a knock against Bayern Munich in midweek. While Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are back, this should come too soon for Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Magalhaes will be out for another couple of weeks.
Head-to-head
These two sides have met a total of 195 times in the past, with Arsenal winning 77, Chelsea winning 62 and 56 ending as draws.
Last season, this fixture produced a 1-1 draw with goals from Pedro Neto and Gabriel Martineli, before the Gunners ran out 1-0 winners at the Emirates in March.
Match stats
Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal (D3 L7) and are winless in seven (D2 L5) since a 2-0 win at the Emirates in August 2021.
Despite having lost six of their seven Premier League away games against Chelsea between 2013 and 2018, Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last six visits to Stamford Bridge, winning three and drawing three.
Mikel Arteta responds to Joshua Kimmich claim that Arsenal ‘rely on set pieces’
Mikel Arteta laughed off Joshua Kimmich’s comments following Arsenal’s win over Bayern Munich after the German midfielder complained the Gunners “rely on set pieces” and “love to play long balls”.
Arsenal enjoyed an impressive 3-1 win over the German champions in the Champions League on Wednesday but Kimmich’s post-match criticism, in which he said Arsenal were not the best team Bayern had faced this season, caused a stir.
The defeat was Bayern’s first of the season and while Kimmich praised Arsenal for the victory, he said Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain gave them more of a “football game” when the met at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments