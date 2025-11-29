Mikel Arteta claims online Arsenal fan petition convinced him to sign Noni Madueke
Noni Madueke completed his move from Chelsea to Arsenal in July
Mikel Arteta has revealed that an online petition, launched in response to Arsenal’s pursuit of Noni Madueke in the summer, unexpectedly strengthened his resolve to sign the former Chelsea winger.
Madueke is set to make his first return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday since his cross-London move, where a hostile reception is anticipated for the 23-year-old.
The England attacker initially faced significant opposition from Arsenal supporters in July when his transfer was first rumoured.
The hashtag #NoToMadueke trended on social media, culminating in an online petition that garnered 4,000 signatures. However, far from deterring him, Arteta stated this only intensified his determination.
"If anything it gave me more conviction and more will to help him," Arteta explained. "And do everything we possibly could to make his relationship work and to prepare everything around him in the best possible way."
He added that the initial negativity quickly dissipated, replaced by a positive reaction that Madueke "valued, respected and it was like fuel to him. It did not affect him."
Madueke, who is London-born, recently marked his return from a knee injury with a substitute appearance in the 4-1 victory over Tottenham.
He then opened his goal-scoring account for Arsenal on Wednesday during the Champions League win against Bayern Munich.
While an impressive start in August quickly won over many doubters, Arteta expressed his delight with the versatile wide-man’s contribution in midweek, hinting at a potential start against Chelsea.
Arteta praised Madueke’s impact since his arrival. "I am very pleased with him since the day that he came with his attitude and what he has brought to the team," he said.
"He has brought another type of threat with his capacity to play on the right and the left and his skillset is different to what we had."
The manager highlighted Madueke’s adaptability, noting, "We saw that again on Wednesday. He started in one position and changed into another position and being very, very efficient. It is great to have him back."
Arsenal will be aiming to cap off a superb week with a victory at Chelsea, a result that would extend their lead over the west London club to nine points.
Following a dominant win against rivals Tottenham after the November international break, and subsequently ending Bayern Munich’s unbeaten start to the season, the Gunners are now targeting another significant triumph at Stamford Bridge.
"Those are statements we are talking about every three days," Arteta emphasised, reflecting on his team’s recent form.
"So, after beating Spurs at home, then we had to make the statement again Bayern Munich. We’ve done that and now we have to go to the next one. That’s where we are."
He concluded by stressing the team’s motivation: "We know the importance of the week. Not only that, what is coming after three days is going to be exactly the same. Nothing is going to change, but we are super motivated for the game."