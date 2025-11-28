Mikel Arteta shares Leandro Trossard injury update ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has revealed there is a “chance” Leandro Trossard is fit to face Chelsea on Sunday as leaders Arsenal prepare to travel to Stamford Bridge for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Trossard scored the opening goal of Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Tottenham last weekend as the Gunners went six points clear at the top of the table but the forward then took a knock in the win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

open image in gallery Leandro Trossard took a knock in the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Arteta could also be boosted by the availability of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, who are yet to return from their own injury lay-offs, but he said Trossard has not yet been ruled out.

"With Leo, there is another test today,” Arteta said. “We have to see how he is feeling. It doesn't look much. We still have a few hours and we have to wait and see. There is a potential chance.”

Martin Odegaard returned against Bayern Munich, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are also back in contention to bolster Arsenal’s forward options. Arteta also revealed that Gabriel Jesus, who has not played since January due to a knee injury, was involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week.

Arsenal have an excellent record against Chelsea under Arteta, winning five of their last seven Premier League meetings and drawing the other two, but with Manchester City and Liverpool struggling at times this season Maresca’s side have emerged as their closest challengers.

Arteta said he is not surprised by Chelsea’s improvement and said: “It’s a big game, it’s a big London derby. We’re going to play a really good opponent in good form. We know the challenge, we know the opportunity we have as well. We’re going to be ready for it.

open image in gallery ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

“They are there because they fully deserve where they are. What they have done the last few years he squad they have assembled, the numbers the have, the amount of quality, the manager and the coaching staff they have, it makes sense what is happening there.

“After beating Spurs at home, we then had to make the statement against Bayern Munich at home. We did that and now we go into the next one. That’s where we are. We knew the importance of this week and also what is coming afterwards. Nothing is going to change but we are super motivated for the game.”