Mikel Arteta responds to Joshua Kimmich claim that Arsenal ‘rely on set pieces’

Mikel Arteta laughed off Joshua Kimmich’s comments following Arsenal’s win over Bayern Munich after the German midfielder complained that the Gunners “rely on set pieces” and love long balls”.

Arsenal enjoyed an impressive 3-1 win over the German champions in the Champions League on Wednesday but Kimmich’s post-match criticism, in which he said Arsenal were not the best team Bayern had faced this season, caused a stir.

The defeat was Bayern’s first of the season and while Kimmich praised Arsenal for the victory, he said Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain gave them more of a “football game” when the met at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.

Kimmich complained that Arsenal ‘rely on set pieces’ after Bayern conceded from a corner ( Getty Images )

“Arsenal is completely different [to PSG],” Kimmich said. “They rely on set pieces. They love to play long balls. They love to fight for second balls. It was a completely different game against PSG. Today was not so much about football.”

Arteta has not hid from the fact that Arsenal have mastered the art of set pieces and become the most efficient side in the Premier League from dead-ball situations - but the Gunners boss has previously criticised the accusation that his team are one-dimensional.

And Arteta did not disagree that they play in a different style than PSG as he explained: “The way both teams play, the game they played against PSG was very similar where everything becomes man-to-man and the way they are with their full backs.

“What we do with our rotation, it creates a game that has very low sequences of passes. I know what [Kimmich] is saying. That's fine. It's part of the game. The game is provoked by both team's games. It's very understandable.”

Arsenal have won all five of their Champions League games this season and head into the weekend with a six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League, with the chance to increase that gap when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a statement week for Arsenal after the 4-1 win over Tottenham and 3-1 win over Bayern Munich and it could yet get better as the travel across London with the chance to take charge of the title race.

"Obviously it's a big game, it's a big London derby,” Arteta said. We're going to play a really, really good opponent. They are in really good form and we know the challenge, we know the opportunity that we have as well on Sunday, so we are fully ready for it."