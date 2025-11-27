Joshua Kimmich claims Arsenal ‘rely on set pieces’ and defeat not a ‘football game’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich claimed Arsenal “rely on set-pieces” and “love long balls” following their 3-1 defeat to the Gunners in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And the German midfielder said Arsenal are not the best team Bayern have faced this season despite Mikel Arteta’s side replacing them at the top of the Champions League standings.

Bayern were angered by Arsenal’s opening goal at the Emirates, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer claiming he was pushed by goalscorer Jurrien Timber as he met Bukayo Saka’s inswinging corner.

open image in gallery Kimmich appeals to the referee during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal ( REUTERS )

The defeat was Bayern’s first of the season and while Kimmich praised Arsenal for the victory, he said Paris Saint-Germain gave them more of a “football game” when the met at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.

I think PSG was the toughest one. Especially the way they play,” Kimmich told TNT Sports when asked if Arsenal were the best side German champions Bayern had faced this season.

“Arsenal is completely different [to PSG]. They rely on set pieces. They love to play long balls. They love to fight for second balls. It was a completely different game against PSG. It was more of a football game.

“Today was not so much about football. It was more about game management and duels. Arsenal did this really well tonight. Their win was well deserved but we have to learn from this game.”

Arsenal have become the Premier League’s most effective set-piece side over the last couple of seasons - but Arteta has previously criticised the accusation that his team are one-dimensional.

open image in gallery Neuer claimed he was pushed before Timber scored Arsenal's first goal against Bayern Munich ( REUTERS )

Arteta even joked that he was upset that none of Arsenal’s four goals against Tottenham were from set-pieces, and said: “We have to be very efficient in all departments. Being our best at everything we do, that is the aim.”

“You know how they do it with set pieces,” Neuer told German publication Bild after the defeat. “The referees know that too. I don't know about the Premier League, but they've done it that way internationally as well."