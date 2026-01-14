Chelsea v Arsenal live: Carabao Cup semi-final latest score as Blues deal with injury crisis
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge but will be without several key players for the visit of the Premier League leaders
Liam Rosenior will look to waste no time in taking Chelsea to Wembley as his new side prepares for the visit of Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night, and is now tasked with his maiden outing in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
But in Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners, the former Strasbourg and Hull manager faces an almighty task, with Arsenal unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Chelsea sealed their place in the last four by surviving a scare at League One side Cardiff, while Arsenal scraped past Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from Chelsea v Arsenal in our live blog below
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
3 mins: Cucurella wins an early corner for Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez looks to loft it towards the front post and under the crossbar, but puts it into the side-netting.
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
1 mins: Almost a very quick start from Arsenal as Saka skips around Cucurella from the long pass and tries to cut a ball back from the byline. Saka v Cucurella is a key battle tonight.
KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Underway at the Bridge! It’s a big night for Liam Rosenior as he takes charge of his first home game, and for Arsenal as they look take a step closer to winning a first trophy in six years.
Before kick-off, we had a minute’s applause for the late Chelsea and Scotland left back Eddie McCreadie, who won the 1976 League Cup with the club and passed away a couple of days ago.
Chelsea and Arsenal fans agree on one thing
“Who hates Tottenham... Chelsea” sing the home fans.
Arsenal fans, feel free to join in...
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Liam Rosenior says Chelsea have “been through the wars” in the past couple of days due to injury and illness, with Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens ruled out this afternoon and Reece James now dealing with a hip problem. Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer are also unavailable. They are up against it.
The players are in the tunnel as we approach kick-off.
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Just under 10 minutes until kick-off here at the Bridge - and the atmosphere is slowly building on a cool evening in west London. Cue the lightshow.
Thankfully, it’s not the freezing sub-zero weather we’ve seen since 2026 started!
Last time out
Mikel Merino’s second-half equaliser rescued a point for Arsenal here in the Premier League in November, even though they played the majority of the contest a man up after Moises Caicedo’s sending off.
Caicedo is also suspended for tonight’s clash.
Reece James not in the squad
James is present at Stamford Bridge, but is not fit enough to start.
He’ll be watching alongside Cole Palmer, also absent for Liam Rosenior.
Kepa in goal for the Gunners
Arsenal’s back-up option retains his spot in-between the sticks.
Arrizabalaga was the hero in the quarter-finals as the Gunners scraped through on penalties against Crystal Palace.
Arsenal's wretched semi-final run:
Since the FA Cup victory in 2020, Mikel Arteta has lost six and drawn two of all semi-final matches he’s played:
2021, Europa League — Villarreal, 1-2 (a) first leg, 0-0 (h) second leg
2022, Carabao Cup — Liverpool, 0-0 (a), 0-2 (h)
2025, Carabao Cup — Newcastle, 0-2 (h), 0-2 (a)
Champions League — PSG, 0-1 (h), 1-2 (a)
