Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that Cole Palmer has a minor thigh strain but is hopeful the Blues playmaker will be fit to play against Brentford on Saturday.

Palmer was absent from the matchday squad as Rosenior lost his first home game in charge on Wednesday night, with Arsenal claiming a 3-2 win in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

After the match, Chelsea’s new manager divulged that there is an illness spreading through the squad in his first week in charge , with Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens both missing due to “dangerously high temperatures.”

Yet Rosenior said that the decision not to play Palmer was with the long-term in mind, ahead of a run of Premier League and Champions League games to close out January.

Asked about Palmer’s absence, Rosenior said: “This game came too early for him, hopefully he’ll be able to train on Friday.

“He has a minor strain in his thigh. If you play someone with a minor strain in January, it can be six weeks. I can’t afford to lose Cole Palmer for six weeks.

“I want to keep the ill players [Delap and Gittens] away from the group. They both have dangerously high temperatures. Hopefully, they can rest up and be OK for Saturday.”

Rosenior decided to pick Robert Sanchez on Wednesday, but the goalkeeper endured a difficult evening, failing to dominate his six-yard box for the first goal and letting the ball slide beneath his grasp for the second goal.

Yet Chelsea’s new manager, who picked Sanchez ahead of this season’s cup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, took full responsibility.

“The first goal was disappointing; that was a team goal, not on Rob,” he said. “I was asking Rob to do things he hasn’t done before. When my players make mistakes, I’m accountable.

“He made a save in the second half which was absolutely world class, he will improve in terms of his understanding. He’s had a very good season, my job is to help them, not to blame them.

“I’m lucky, a coach is as good as his players. I think Estevao had some magical moments and Pedro Neto was outstanding. I can bring on Garnacho fresh. I’m really looking forward to working with this group, there were some really good performances considering the illness and injuries.

“That is what’s made me so happy. I’m never happy to lose a game of football, but I saw an energy and intensity. I want us to be known as a team which will never give up, fight, and I thought our press was very good.”

The second leg is at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, 3 February.