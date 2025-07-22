Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Each EFL Championship season begins with 24 teams battling it out to reach the promised land of the Premier League. It’s a dream that three clubs will realise, but ultimately, only one side will go up having lifted the Championship trophy.

In most seasons, the club that wins the Championship enters the Premier League as the best-prepared of the promoted sides, with a triumphant campaign key for recruitment, budgets and potential survival in the top flight.

This page will detail Championship winner odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest live Championship betting odds from the best betting sites in the UK to help readers find the top prices throughout the season.

Punters will find top value on Championship football betting odds on this page, with any changes to markets on football betting sites immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All Championship odds come from recommended bookmakers that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Championship Winner Odds

Last season’s Championship title battle ended with Leeds claiming top spot on the final day, with Daniel Farke’s side winning on goal difference after accumulating 100 points alongside Burnley.

Clubs who have come down from the Premier League often start the new season among the favourites to win the title, with Ipswich Town and Southampton falling into that category this term.

However, the nature of the league means surprise winners are not uncommon. In 2011/12, Reading started the season as 16/1 outsiders and were 14th in November before a storming run, while Watford began the 2020/21 season at 16/1 before winning the league.

The average number of points needed to win the Championship over the last 10 years is 96 points, although two of the last three champions have hit the 100-point mark with the quality of the division’s top clubs having gone up a notch.

Previous Championship Winners

The table below shows the winners of the last five Championship seasons, as well as their pre-season EFL odds.

Season Winner Pre-season odds 2024/25 Leeds United 7/2 2023/24 Burnley 8/1 2022/23 Fulham 5/1 2021/22 Norwich City 13/2 2020/21 Watford 16/1

Championship Winner Odds Explained

Customers will find the best EFL Championship winner odds from the best online bookmakers on this page.

Bettors wanting to wager on the Championship race should be aware that there is an each-way option for these wagers, with punters finding most betting sites offering to pay out on a top three finish at 1/4 the starting price.

The odds on the title winner will be slightly bigger than those Championship promotion odds available and with each-way wagers an option, betting on the Championship winner market may offer more value, depending on the selection.

Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience when browsing Championship winner odds.

Check back to find the latest Sky Bet Championship winner odds as prices shift depending on transfers, form, injuries and more.

