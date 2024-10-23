Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Celtic resume their Champions League campaign at Atalanta looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time out.

The Scottish champions suffered a 7-1 thrashing in Germany after making a strong start to the Champions League with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

The trip to Atalanta should be another test of Brendan Rodgers’ side – with questions being raised over his European record after another heavy defeat in the competition. Celtic threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Saturday as both teams lost their perfect starts to the Premiership season.

Atalanta, the Europa League winners last season, have so far beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 and drawn 0-0 with Arsenal in the 36-team league phase.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Atalanta vs Cetlic?

The match kicks off at the earlier time of 5:45pm BST on Wednesday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It’s live on TNT Sports 4. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN.

What is the team news?

Atalanta are facing an injury crisis, with striker Gianluca Scamacca and club captain Rafael Toloi among those who are unavailable. Ademola Lookman was removed at half time in the 5-1 win over Genoa at the weekend so will have to be checked while Sead Kolasinac is the latest injury concern.

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to training after missing the last five matches with a toe injury. Greg Taylor is out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardzic, Lookman; Retegui

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Odds

Atalanta win 2/5

Draw 4/1

Celtic win 6/1

Prediction

Celtic may get found out at the highest level once again, although this match won’t decide their Champions League fate. Atalanta 3-1 Celtic

