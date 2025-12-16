Cardiff vs Chelsea live: Team news and line-ups from Carabao Cup quarter-final
The Blues are expected to make plenty of changes for this last-eight clash
Cardiff City host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening looking to keep their spectacular run in the competition going.
The Bluebirds have come through four rounds of the competition so far defeating Swindon Town, Cheltenham, Burnley and Wrexham with two of those victories coming against opponents in leagues above them. The League One leaders, who have won six of their last seven games, will be hoping to spring another shock win on Premier League opposition tonight.
Chelsea, meanwhile, can take one step closer to winning some domestic silverware under boss Enzo Maresca. The Italian has already led the Blues to title wins in the Uefa Conference League and Fifa Club World Cup with this match, against the lowest ranked team in the competition, providing an opportunity to challenge for his first one in England.
Maresca, who recently claimed his was under intense scrutiny from the club, is expected to make plenty of changes to his starting XI with key personnel such as Marc Cucurella going to miss out.
Follow all the updates from the Carabao Cup below:
The Blues come into the game harbouring dreams of more silverware but are reeling off of Enzo Maresca’s post-match comments from the win over Everton, in which he described the previous 48 hours as the worst of his tenure thus far.
Can League One’s Cardiff capitalise on potential instability and pull of a major upset at Stamford Bridge?
