Enzo Maresca insists he is ‘relaxed’ about Chelsea’s recent run of form

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he will not let a disappointing run of results force him into ripping up his plans for the season.

The Blues have stumbled into December with two defeats and a draw that have brought about a frank reassessment of the team’s Premier League title credentials, as well as denting their European ambitions.

A strong run last month had lifted them to second and seemed to have installed them as the likeliest challengers to leaders Arsenal at the top, earning Maresca November’s manager of the month award.

But the euphoria created by the stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona and brave resistance with 10 men when drawing 1-1 with the Gunners has evaporated.

Maresca’s team are winless in the league since November 22 and after taking one point from games away against Leeds and Bournemouth, there is a nervousness surrounding Saturday’s meeting with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

With the deteriorating mood around the club, the Italian insisted now is not the time to overreact.

“For us, November was fantastic but we haven’t started December the way we would like,” he said. “Nine days ago we played Leeds. We’ve had three games in a row where we didn’t get the results that we expect.

“It’s football. It’s completely normal. We’re always looking for problems. Leeds was eight-nine days ago. In nine days we’re not going to change our season because we didn’t get the points we expect. I’m completely relaxed.

“We dropped points because it’s football.”

Cole Palmer is available to start on Saturday having been left out of the squad for the midweek defeat to Atalanta, while Wesley Fofana has recovered from the knock to the face he received in Bergamo and is also fit.

Maresca, though, was unable to say how long Liam Delap will be out with the shoulder injury he sustained in the goalless draw with Bournemouth.

“Liam is good,” said Maresca. “He knows that he’s been unlucky. His focus is on recovery. He’s in the building every day. He’s with his team-mates for breakfast and lunch – he’s with us. It’s just a matter of time.”

The current slump seems to mirror the collapse which derailed the team last season.

Chelsea played Saturday’s opponents Everton on December 22 last year knowing a win would briefly take them top, but they laboured to an uninspired goalless draw before embarking on a dire run.

They would win just two of their next 10 league games by which time they were in a fight to finish in the top four, but with his team tottering again, Maresca urged for understanding from critics who would accuse his young side of inconsistency.

“The teams that are the most consistent are the teams that are going to be (at the top),” he said. “We need to avoid what happened last year, but it’s just one week (of poor results). It’s not a long time.

“When something happens, the next one you are more prepared and you can avoid that.

“Humans beings, it’s impossible to be at the same level all season. But probably we need to learn things.”