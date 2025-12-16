Chelsea survive Cardiff scare as substitutes power Blues into Carabao Cup semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alejandro Garnacho scored twice off the bench as Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory at Cardiff.

Substitutes Garnacho and Pedro Neto struck second-half goals as Chelsea unleashed the power of their bench against their Welsh hosts.

David Turnbull had equalised after 75 minutes – his first goal for 13 months – to give renewed hope to the last EFL team in the competition.

But Neto spared Chelsea’s blushes eight minutes from time with a low drive and Garnacho put the seal on victory for the five-time winners in stoppage time.

open image in gallery Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho came to Enzo Maresca’s rescue off the bench ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca changed the entire line-up from the team that had started Saturday’s home victory over Everton.

Moises Caicedo returned after serving a three-game domestic ban, and Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro, Neto and Garnacho were among those on a bench that cost nearly £400million and considerably more than the starting XI.

Cardiff were buoyed by five successive wins that had taken them four points clear at the top of League One and had already claimed one top-flight Carabao Cup victim, having beaten Burnley in round three.

The Bluebirds’ last victory in a rarely played fixture had come in this competition way back in October 1986.

Chelsea had won the subsequent five meetings by the comprehensive margin of 16-5, but Cardiff were backed by their first full house since being relegated from the Premier League in 2019.

open image in gallery Cardiff’s David Turnbull celebrates his equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Cardiff showed their intent within seven minutes as a cross proved just too high for Callum Robinson to get enough purchase on his header, and Isaak Davies’ shot was held by Filip Jorgensen.

Davies had an even better opening after breaking clear from Joel Bagan’s precise pass, but the Wales striker rushed his effort and the ball drifted well wide.

Bagan reacted well to block Tyrique George’s drive, but it took 31 minutes for Chelsea to find some fluidity and muster their first attempt on goal.

Caicedo found Marc Guiu with a thoughtful pass but the Spanish teenager was pushed wide and and denied by goalkeeper Nathan Trott’s legs at his near post.

Cardiff were taking heart from Chelsea’s lethargy and Jorgensen showed sharp reflexes after Davies’ shot deflected off Caicedo.

Chelsea were also grateful for Turnbull scuffing wide and Jorgensen holding Calum Chambers’ header in the final action of the first period.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho, left, scores Chelsea’s first goal against Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Maresca turned to his bench at half-time to send on Garnacho and Pedro and Chelsea immediately began to apply pressure.

Garnacho failed to convert a delicious pass from Facundo Buonanotte with Trott saving well, but the winger made no mistake from six yards after his fellow Argentinian pounced on Dylan Lawlor’s 57th-minute mistake.

Trott tipped over from Buonanotte and Bagan almost put through his own net, but Cardiff levelled 15 minutes from time as Turnbull met Perry Ng’s cross with a wonderful diving header.

Neto punished Cardiff after being afforded too much space in the penalty area, and Garnacho’s ruthless finish was the signal for Cardiff fans to head for the exits.