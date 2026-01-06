Burnley vs Man Utd betting tips

Manchester United make the short trip to face Burnley in the Premier League this week as the fallout from the sacking of Ruben Amorim continues.

Amorim was dismissed on Monday morning after a mixed run of form and a bizarre rant in which he said that he “came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach”, with the club’s hierarchy reportedly taking action due to a lack of improvement and development under the Portuguese.

It means that former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will lead the side at Turf Moor on Wednesday, with fans hoping for a new dawn and a manger that can get the most out of a talented but unbalanced squad.

While their own form has been hugely mixed of late, united face a Burnley side who have not won in 11 games – having earned just two draws in that time – with the relegation-threatened Clarets sitting 19th with just 12 points from their first 20 matches.

That recent form goes some way to explaining why even a managerless United side are firm favourites at Turf Moor, with betting sites in the early Premier League odds versus a significant underdog price for a home victory.

Burnley vs Man Utd prediction: Visitors to earn win as Fletcher takes charge

Both sides come into this match with a crisis of their own, and while United’s manager problem will take the headlines, they still find themselves in sixth, three points off the top four and with plenty to salvage if they get the managerial appointment right.

Conversely, Burnley find themselves 18th in the league after 20 matches, with the Clarets only managing to pick up 12 points so far – with three wins, three draws and 14 defeats.

As mentioned above, Scott Parker’s side are winless in their last 11 league games, least winning on 26 October against Wolves, and in that spell they have lost nine of those matches.

The record is better over their last five, having lost three and drawn two, but such a record speaks for itself and this is a game that even a United side in crisis should be winning fairly comfortably.

However, United’s main problem has been the defence this season, and though they might shown up with a different system on Wednesday, the fact they have conceded 30 goals already this season means Burnley might find some joy, just as they did in the 3-2 reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August.

Unsurprisingly, United have conceded eight goals over their last five, while Burnley have conceded nine and scored four, so while we do think the visitors should earn three points, it likely won’t be as straightforward as it should be on paper. A solid price of 23/10 can be found on football betting sites for the Red Devils to edge out this one at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Man Utd prediction 1: Manchester United to win, both teams to score - 23/10 Ladbrokes

Burnley vs Man Utd betting tip: Zirkzee to benefit from formation change?

Hopes were high when Joshua Zirkzee arrived at United from Bologna at the start of last season, but the Dutchman hasn’t quite managed to deliver at Old Trafford despite showing glimpses of promise at points.

His goal against Crystal Palace and the assist to Cunha for the equaliser at Leeds last time out were reminders that Zirkzee does possess plenty of quality, and some may argue that he has not had the platform to show it under Ruben Amorim and his now infamous formation.

The 24-year-old only has two goals and one assist so far this season but he could be a beneficiary of the change in style that will likely come at Turf Moor, as well as the fact that some key players are still missing.

He has proven one of United’s more dangerous players in his recent cameos too, and with a goal and assist across his last two appearances, we think he’ll make a difference in front of goal against Burnley in midweek too. Betting apps price him at 6/5 to make his mark in the final third under interim boss Fletcher.

Burnley vs Man Utd prediction 2: Joshua Zirkzee to score or assist - 6/5 Bet365

Burnley vs Man Utd team news

Burnley: Lyle Foster and Hannibal Mejbri could make returns for Burnley after both of their nations exited Afcon, though this match will come too soon for former United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Burnley could welcome back Maxime Esteve, though Joe Worrall, Zian Flemming and Jordan Beyer will remain out until later this month. Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts remain the longer-term absentees.

Man Utd: The visitors will be without the Afcon trio of Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, though they could welcome back up to five players, with Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo likely all facing late fitness tests. Amorim previously stated that Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes were the most likely players to return for this match.

Burnley vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

Burnley: Dubravka; Laurent, Worrall, Ekdal, Pires; Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Anthony; Larsen, Foster.

Man Utd: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes; Cunha, Zirkzee; Sesko;

