It’s not often Manchester City head into a match on a three-game losing streak. Pep Guardiola’s men have endured the week from hell across multiple competitions, suffering defeat against Tottenham in the League Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Sporting CP in the Champions League. A trip to Brighton won’t make things any easier (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Saturday evening kick-off at least allows Man City to heap some pressure on Arne Slot’s in-form Liverpool. They will jump ahead of the Reds in the Premier League table by one point with victory at the Amex Stadium, before Liverpool face Aston Villa at home right after the action down south is concluded.

Brighton are proving their usual hard-to-beat selves this season. Back-to-back losses against Liverpool in the League Cup and domestic top flight shouldn’t halt Fabian Hurzeler’s side too much. They were extremely competitive in these games and have already proven they’re capable of taking down the big names this season.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham will attest to that, the latter of which threw away a 2-0 goal lead to capitulate in front of Brighton fans who will be ready to ramp up the pressure on a struggling Man City side this weekend.

The Seagulls are as big as 17/5 on some Premier League betting sites to extend City’s losing run, with the champions an unattractive best price of 10/13 to get back to winning ways.

Brighton vs Man City odds: Bernardo to make his mark

Often overlooked yet forever vital, Bernardo Silva continues to prove essential for Pep’s team. The Portuguese star is the bridge who links much of Man City’s play, the floating wing-midfield hybrid who receives possession deep and kick-starts attacking moves with his distribution.

Although yet to score outside of the Community Shield this season, Bernardo has three Premier League assists and is the type of calm head who excels in these difficult moments for the champions. Brighton’s natural emphasis on attack, especially down the wings, should leave the Portuguese playmaker plenty of room to find space and get Man City rolling.

Bernardo’s floating between the lines isn’t as explosive as the direct threat of wingers such as Jeremy Doku or Savinho, but it works in tandem with the two who look to isolate players and beat them one-on-one. Football betting sites have placed an intriguing price on him to score or assist in what should be an attacking match brought on by Brighton happily going swing for swing with the elite.

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction 1: Bernardo Silva to score or assist - 33/20 Unibet

Brighton vs Man City betting tips: Kovacic in trouble

One key area Brighton can disrupt Man City in this game is through midfield. Whether it’s Jack Hinshelwood or Yasin Ayari who partner Carlos Baleba, the visitors have a hard-working and dynamic combination to deal with.

Mateo Kovacic is the legs in Pep’s setup right now and is having to carry the burden of working behind either Phil Foden or Ilkay Gundogan, two players who have struggled to provide support for the Croatian in the absence of Rodri.

Gundogan isn’t quite the player he was before his year with Barcelona and at 34 years old looks to be feeling the pace, leaving Kovacic overextended when Man City are up against confident runners with the ball.

Kovacic already has three cautions this season, a factor betting sites have considered when pricing him up to go into the book once more. Adding a yellow card for the former Real Madrid man into a bet that also includes both teams scoring will perhaps interest some punters, as Brighton have the right DNA to really push Pep’s side during this run of turmoil.

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction 2: Both teams to score, Mateo Kovacic to be carded & each team over three corners - 13/2 William Hill

