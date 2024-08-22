Brighton vs Man Utd betting tips

Brighton and Hove Albion will be hoping they can remain top of the Premier League table, for a few hours at least, when they host Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, TNT Sports).

They were the surprise leaders after the opening weekend of the season, following their 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, to secure their first points under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

At just 31, Hurzeler is the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent manager and despite the impressive win on Merseyside, he wasn’t getting carried away.

“It was a good start, nothing more, and now we try to keep working to stay humble after a win like this,” he said after the game.

United also got off to a winning start too, but their scoreline was less convincing, needing an 87th-minute winner from new signing Joshua Zirkzee, to overcome Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford.

But it was a win all the same and the two sides both sit on three points, with Erik ten Hag confident his United side can make it back-to-back wins at the start of the season for the first time since the 2017/2018 season.

With the new additions in defence, betting sites have priced United at 25/1 to take the Premier League title compared to Brighton at 150/1.

Brighton vs Man Utd tips: Seagulls to swoop for the points

Both teams might only have played one game, but history says this one won’t finish all square.

They have met 13 times in the Premier League and there is yet to be a draw, with Brighton winning six, just behind United on eight wins. The Red Devils won the last meeting, which came on the final day of last season, but their players had FA Cup final starting places to play for while Brighton had just announced that their boss Roberto de Zerbi would leave following the game.

Before that defeat, the Seagulls had won the last four league meetings between the two sides, including a 3-1 win at Old Trafford last season.

They will also be looking to get back to winning ways at the Amex Stadium after losing four of their last five home matches, which is more than they had lost in the previous 25 at home.

There have only ever been three draws in 26 meetings between the two clubs, two of which came in the FA Cup and the other was a 1-1 stalemate in the old Division 1 back in March 1983.

Football betting sites are well aware of the history between the two sides with all having a draw as the most unlikely result on the day, while Brighton just shade it in terms of the win.

Brighton vs Man Utd tips: Welbeck out to hurt old employers

Danny Welbeck might not have hit the heights many thought he would, after coming through the ranks at Old Trafford and earning a £16m move to Arsenal, but he does have a great record against his former club.

He has scored against his former employers four times, which is the most any former player has managed against United in the league.

He has got this season off to a great start with a goal and an assist last weekend and he is 5/2 to score at any time on betting apps. Despite increased competition for a place on Saturday following the arrival of striker Georginio Rutter from Leeds for a club record £40m fee, it is expected Welbeck will be in the line up once more.

Welbeck managed two efforts on goal at Everton, matching his average from last season when he recorded 2.18 shots per game in the league. He’s a threat to a United defence that’s liable to give up chances.

Brighton vs Man Utd tips: Fernandes to be involved in goals

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six of United’s last 13 Premier League goals against Brighton, scoring four and assisting twice, so it’s hard to look beyond him being involved this weekend.

He is one of the few players guaranteed to start for Ten Hag and with 10 goals and eight assists last season he is still as vital as ever to United. However, they will hope he can add to his tally this season and get back to the levels which saw him bag 18 goals himself and provide a further 12 assists during the 2020/21 season.

Last season United finished with a goal difference of minus 1 after scoring just 57 goals in 38 games.

They have tried to address the issue with the signing of Zirkzee, who became one of only two United players to come off the bench and score the winner on their Premier League debuts, and he is likely to make his first start in place of Marcus Rashford, who is still struggling with his form, or Mason Mount, who is working back to full sharpness.

Fernandes had three shots on target in the win over Fulham, which is not bad considering United only had five in total, and may match that number of efforts at the Amex Stadium.

