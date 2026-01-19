Brighton vs Bournemouth betting tips

Brighton take on Bournemouth in Monday Night Football in the Premier League tonight, with the Seagulls looking to move back into the top half of the table with a win over the struggling Cherries (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Fabian Hurzeler’s side earned a superb win at Manchester United last week to progress in the FA Cup, but the German knows he needs improved league performances from his side as they look to challenge for European places in the second half of the season.

And this week brings a match against another side who have shown mixed form this season, with Andoni Iraloa’s Bournemouth sitting in 15th ahead of kick-off.

Bournemouth earned their highest finish in the Premier League last season, but injuries and the loss of several key players has meant that they have been unable to maintain that same level this term, and though a challenge for Europe is not mathematically impossible, it certainly feels like that dream has been dashed for another season.

And the Cherries travel across the south coast as the underdogs, with betting sites making the hosts odds-on favourites, while the Cherries are as big as 29/10 with some bookmakers.

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction: Seagulls to triumph in south coast battle

Bournemouth won the last meeting between these two in the reverse fixture at the start of the season, though things have changed drastically for the club since then, with the Cherries previously winless in 11 games before the 3-2 victory over Spurs earlier this month.

Iraola’s side have won just one of their last five in the Premier League – with that victory coming against a struggling Spurs side – and they have conceded in every game in that span, letting in 12 and scoring nine.

Meanwhile, Brighton have been largely inconsistent, only recording back-to-back league wins once this season, although they do at least enter this game unbeaten in four game.

In that time, the Seagulls have beaten Manchester United in the cup and drawn with Manchester City and they look the more likely of these two teams to come up with a strong performance.

Brighton have only lost one of the last 14 games at home and look worthy favourites for the win. To bump up the odds on football betting sites, bettors may want to consider pairing the home win with both teams to score, which has landed in each of Bournemouth’s last seven games.

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction 1: Brighton to win and both teams to score - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Brighton vs Bournemouth betting tip: Brooks to shine at the Amex?

The sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City means that Bournemouth have a gap to fill on their right flank, and it could be Wales international David Brooks who does that.

The 28-year-old has received mixed game time this season – in part also due to the emergence of Eli Junior Kroupi and the form of Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier – but with Kluivert out after surgery and Semenyo gone, he could find himself featuring prominently in the ‘new’ Cherries attack.

And Brooks has already risen to the occasion a couple of times over the last few matches, bagging goals against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as an assist in the win over Spurs last time out in the league.

With two goals and an assist over his last four matches, we think the Premier League odds on Brooks grabbing a goal or assist potentially offer some value.

Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction 2: David Brooks to score or assist - 13/8 Bet365

Brighton vs Bournemouth team news

Brighton vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Brighton: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gross; Kadioglu, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter.

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Brooks, Tavernier, Kroupi; Evanilson.

