Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips

Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals - 8/11 Betfred

Jesus to score at anytime - 2/1 William Hill

Brighton welcome Arsenal to the Amex in Saturday’s late kick-off looking for their first win in eight games after a disappointing run which has seen them slip to 10th in the Premier League table (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

They have drawn five of their last seven games, including three in their last three against West Ham, Brentford and Aston Villa last time out.

The Seagulls haven’t drawn four league games in a row since October 2014, when they were playing in the Championship and former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia was the manager.

They now sit 12 points behind Saturday’s opponents, who closed the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just six points when they beat Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday, although the Reds do have a game in hand.

The Gunners have won six and drawn three in the league since they last tasted defeat at the beginning of November when they were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting preview: Arteta’s side to prove too strong

After being unbeaten in five consecutive home league games against Arsenal between 1982 and 2020, winning four and drawing one the Seagulls have lost three of their last four. Their only point came in a goalless draw in October 2021 and the last meeting between the two sides, which took place in August also ended all square at The Emirates.

Kai Havertz gave the home side the lead before Joao Pedro earned his side a point following Declan Rice’s red card, for two bookable offences.

Against 11 players many felt the win would have been Arsenal’s and football betting sites are all backing Mikel Arteta’s side at 4/5, you can get 15/4 on a Brighton win and 3/1 on a draw.

A draw is a common result for the home side who have drawn nine of their first 19 Premier League games under Fabian Hürzeler. Only three managers have drawn 10 of their first 20 games in the Premier League so if this finishes all square Hurzeler will join John Lyall, John Deehan and Egil Olsen in achieving the feat.

No side won more points in the Premier League in 2024 than Arsenal with 85, their 26 wins were their most in one year since 2004, when they achieved the same number of wins.

They also scored 89 goals, which was the most since 1963, when they scored 112 and their 18 clean sheets was the most since 1999.

The Seagulls have scored in all but one of their last 15 league games and always provide a threat but when they face the Gunners they are up against the joint meanest defence, having conceded just 17 goals in their 19 games which is the same as Liverpool.

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals - 8/11 Betfred

Jesus to keep on scoring

2024 was largely a year to forget for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, with just two goals in the calendar year before he started in the League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

He rewarded the manager’s faith in him with a hat-trick as the Gunners secured a 3-2 win to take their place in the last four of the competition.

He followed it up with two more goals against the same opposition just three days later as Arsenal ran out 5-1 winners to end the year with five goals in three games.

The 27-year-old has continued that form into the new year, scoring his side’s first goal in the 3-1 win over Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Betting sites are offering 13/2 on him scoring first or last and 2/1 on him scoring anytime.

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction 2: Jesus to score at anytime - 2/1 William Hill

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.