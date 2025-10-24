Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool travel to Brentford in Saturday’s late kick-off, looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

They have lost their last three league matches against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, and betting sites have pushed out their Premier League odds to retain the title.

However, they did end a four-game losing streak in all competitions with an impressive 5-1 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Rasmus Kristensen gave the home side an early lead before Hugo Ekitike equalised on his return to the Deutsche Bank Park.

Headers from Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate gave the Reds a 3-1 lead at the break before Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai wrapped up the win.

The only downside to the result were the injuries suffered by Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak, which will rule them out this weekend. Frimpong was replaced after just 19 minutes with a hamstring injury, while Isak was replaced at the break with a groin problem.

The Reds go into the weekend fourth in the league table, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, but five ahead of Saturday’s opponents, who are currently 13th.

Life after Thomas Frank has been mixed for Brentford, but two wins from their last three matches, against United and West Ham, have seen them move clear of the bottom three.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Both teams to score again

The last time Liverpool lost four or more of their first nine games in a league season was in 1993-94, while the last time they lost four league games consecutively was in 2021.

Going to Brentford puts them in real danger of extending that domestic losing run, but there’s a reason most Premier League betting sites had them as short-priced favourites in their football odds, even before the win in Frankfurt.

The Bees have lost their last five matches against Liverpool by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1. Their only goal came in a 4-1 defeat at home in February 2024.

Despite Brentford struggling to score against Liverpool in the past, they will fancy their chances on Saturday night with the Reds having conceded in 11 of their 13 games so far this season.

They have even conceded two or more seven times, which is a far cry from the defence that conceded just 41 goals in 38 league games last season.

Football betting sites are offering just 4/7 on both sides scoring at the Gtech Community Stadium, and the fact that both sides have only failed to score once suggests we should see plenty of goals.

If Liverpool can show the attacking intent they did in Germany, then their former keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is in for a busy afternoon and we could see a third consecutive win for the Reds over Brentford by two goals.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Tiago to punish Reds' defence

Brentford’s Igor Thiago has scored five league goals already this season, with only Erling Haaland (11) and Antoine Semenyo (6) scoring more.

He had six shots, with three of them on target in Monday’s 2-0 win over West Ham. That was the second time in his last two games he’s had two or more shots on target and he could prove a handful for van Dijk and co.

Brentford vs Liverpool team news

Brentford vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

Premier League free bets for Brentford vs Liverpool

Brentford’s clash against Liverpool is the final fixture of Saturday’s Premier League slate and anyone planning to place a bet builder on any of this weekend’s EPL games may be interested in Kwiff’s free bet offer.

Head to Kwiff and put together a bet builder for a Premier League game. The bet builder must feature at least four selections and have combined odds of evens or greater.

Should one leg of the bet builder let you down, Kwiff will give bettors their stake back in free bets, up to a maximum of £10.

Free bets must be used within 72 hours of being credited and can be used on any sport.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on Brentford vs Liverpool, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.