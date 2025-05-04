Amorim praises Man United duo in emphatic Athletic Club victory

Manchester United will hope to use an excellent Europa League performance as a springboard into improved Premier League form as they visit Brentford.

A superb 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao has put Ruben Amorim’s side on the verge of returning to the Basque Country for a European final, with the second leg looming next week and likely to prompt changes from the manager here. The success was a glimpse of the sort of performance the Portuguese boss will hope to generate more often from his side next season, with their league campaign long since lost and Manchester United languishing in 15th.

Four places above them at the start of the day are Brentford, harbouring hopes of a top-half finish on the back of consecutive wins amid an impressive four-match unbeaten run against tricky opposition. Victory here would lift them above Fulham after their fellow London club were beaten yesterday.

