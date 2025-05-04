Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak’s late penalty salvaged Newcastle a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton after his side had two second-half spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention.

The Magpies striker converted his 27th goal of the season two minutes from time when Seagulls substitute Yasin Ayari was punished for handling a Fabian Schar free-kick.

Referee Craig Pawson had earlier reversed his initial decision after replays showed Anthony Gordon was fouled just outside the box by Tariq Lamptey before doing so again following a dive by Joe Willock.

In their quest to qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle fell behind in the first half when Albion winger Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring against his former club.

A dramatic draw at the Amex Stadium leaves Eddie Howe’s side fourth – three points clear of sixth spot. Brighton, who also harbour European ambitions, remain 10th.

Seagulls winger Minteh was recalled as part of two changes from last weekend’s last-gasp 3-2 victory over West Ham, while Newcastle stuck with the team which started a 3-0 success against relegated Ipswich.

Magpies manager Howe urged his players not to allow their season to “tail off” as they target a second major prize following Carabao Cup glory.

Harvey Barnes and Willock each fired off target for the visitors during a largely forgettable start to the contest before Brighton snatched a 28th-minute lead.

open image in gallery Yankuba Minteh (right), once of Newcastle, opened the scoring ( Getty Images )

After Simon Adingra’s cross from the left was partially cleared by the head of Tino Livramento, Mats Wieffer quickly recycled the ball, allowing Minteh to cut in from the right and fire into the far corner via a slight deflection off former Seagulls defender Dan Burn.

The Gambia international, who left the Magpies last summer in a reported £30m deal and also scored in Albion’s 2-1 FA Cup win at St James’ Park in March, celebrated in front of the away end before kissing the badge on his shirt as he was pushed away by team-mates.

Newcastle were unhappy makeshift Seagulls right-back Wieffer escaped a second yellow card early in the second half following a strong challenge on Sandro Tonali.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler responded by swiftly substituting Wieffer before his replacement, Lamptey, received a major reprieve.

open image in gallery Newcastle were twice denied the chance from the penalty spot before Alexander Isak struck ( Action Images via Reuters )

Match official Pawson pointed to the penalty spot when Newcastle substitute Gordon, who had also just come on, was felled by Lamptey’s outstretched leg.

But, with Isak preparing to take the spot-kick, replays showed the contact was just outside the 18-yard area and a free-kick was awarded.

Newcastle dominated possession in their pursuit of a leveller, with Brighton dropping deeper and limited to counter-attacks.

Lightning struck twice for the Magpies in the 70th minute when Willock went down in the box following a sliding challenge from Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pawson again pointed to the spot but, following further intervention from VAR, booked Willock for diving on his return from the pitch-side monitor.

Remarkably, Newcastle were awarded a third penalty four minutes from time and – following another lengthy review – this time it stood.

Ayari was punished for inexplicably handling Schar’s attempt at goal and Isak duly fired into the bottom-left corner.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak sent Bart Verbruggen the wrong way ( Getty Images )

Unmarked Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez then somehow headed wide from a free-kick from fellow substitute Brajan Gruda during nine minutes of added time before Callum Wilson forced Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into a fine save in a breathless finale.

PA