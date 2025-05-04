Manchester United name their youngest line-up in Premier League history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United’s starting line-up at Brentford is the youngest the club have ever named for a Premier League fixture.

Manager Ruben Amorim made eight changes from Thursday’s 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final, resting a number of key players ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

He promised to take risks with his line-up for Sunday’s visit to Brentford, with the Europa League taking priority amid a dismal Premier League campaign, and stuck to his word.

Amorim has selected two teenegers in the starting line-up, including 17-year-old striker Chido Obi and 18-year-old wing-back Harry Amass. Tyler Fredricson also starts in defence for the second time in the Premier League and is one of five 20-year-olds in the starting line-up.

In total, the average age of the United team is 22 years and 270 days, their youngest ever for a Premier League fixture, according to Opta Analyst. Obi, who joined United from Arsenal earlier this season, is also their youngest ever starter in the Premier League, breaking the record previously held by Mason Greenwood.

England international Luke Shaw, 29, is United’s most experienced player, with Mason Mount the second-oldest outfield player in the team at 26, just behind the back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who is 27.

Explaining his decision to take “risks” with his team in between the Europa League semi-final first leg and second leg, Amorim said that he would not play another player who was at risk of injury.

“We have always a responsibility to perform, we have always a responsibility of the result,” the manager said.

“But in this moment we have to be clear: our focus is more on saving players and trying to be competitive. It’s not a good thing to say but we need to understand the context.”

Manchester United XI to play Brentford

Altay Bayindir (27) ; Tyler Fredricson (20), Matthijs de Ligt (25), Luke Shaw (29) ; Partick Dorgu (20), Manuel Ugarte (24), Kobbie Mainoo (20), Harry Amass (18); Alejandro Garnacho (20), Mason Mount (26); Chido Obi (17).