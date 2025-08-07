Bayern v Tottenham live: Spurs face latest Kane reunion in friendly after massive injury blow
Spurs prepare for the start of the Premier League campaign and the Uefa Super Cup against PSG with a friendly against Harry Kane’s Bayern in Munich
Tottenham Hotspur ramp up preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against former striker and club legend Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich.
Spurs are building momentum under new manager Thomas Frank, with Burnley at home to open up the campaign next Saturday.
Frank suffered a major blow when James Maddison went down in a friendly against Newcastle in Seoul, with tests confirming an ACL injury, which will likely keep him out for more than six months. Spurs have also waved goodbye to another club legend in Son Heung Min, who has joined LAFC in a record-breaking MLS move.
Chairman Daniel Levy hailed Frank’s ability on Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’, stating: “Thomas is a highly intelligent individual, a fantastic way about him in terms of communication. He gets the style of football we want to play.”
Follow all the build-up, team news and match updates in our live blog below:
Thomas Frank reflects on friendlies against Arsenal and Newcastle
“I’m very pleased with two good competitive games. I think that gave us a lot of answers, showed us a lot of good bits, showed us also what we need to work on, some really good individual performances, that’s good,” Frank says.
“Newcastle, they were extremely competitive, a fantastic test for us. A lot of good things to take away from the game, but also a lot of things we like to like to do better and improve.
“I think we started really well, really aggressive, scored good goal through Brennan, very aggressive in our high pressure, won the ball four, five, six times high, and could have created even more out of that in the last third with a killer pass.”
Daniel Levy sets out ambitious expectations for Thomas Frank
"Whenever you appoint a coach, you always believe it's right," Levy said on Gary Neville’s The Overlap. "You need a lot of ingredients for it to be right.
“Thomas is a highly intelligent individual, a fantastic way about him in terms of communication. I think he will be great at both developing young players and older players and making them better. He gets the style of football we want to play.
"He understands Rome wasn't built in a day. We haven't said to him that we want to win the Premier League this year."
Thomas Frank outlines Spurs ambitions
"I'm very clear on the principles on every phase of the game. I want us to be brave and very aggressive. I also want to attack," Frank says.
"Brave is absolutely linked [with] 'To dare is to do'. If you are not brave, it is difficult to achieve anything. Brave is crucial. The aggressivity is crucial if you want to win or achieve something. And you need to attack."
James Maddison set to undergo surgery after rupturing ACL
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season and will undergo surgery, the club has confirmed.
Maddison, a 75th-minute substitute, only played for nine minutes in Spurs’ pre-season game against Newcastle in Seoul before he was seen in visible discomfort.
The 28-year-old was surrounded by teammates and looked upset, with medical staff taking him off the pitch on a stretcher. New manager Thomas Frank said after the game that the injury was “brutal” and its severity has now been confirmed..
On Thursday, Spurs released a statement saying: “We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
Son Heung-min completes move to LAFC from Tottenham in MLS record deal
Son Heung-min has completed a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Los Angeles FC in what is a record Major League Soccer transfer.
Son has officially ended his 10-year stay at Spurs, where he scored 173 goals in 454 appearances and led the team to Europa League glory in May.
After an agreement between Tottenham and LAFC was struck for a deal in excess of £20million, the 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday and a day later he has finalised his transfer, which is the highest fee paid by an MLS club for a player.
Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen. After a tough debut campaign the South Korea captain went on to become one of the club’s best ever players and made himself a Premier League great in the process.
Is Tottenham vs Bayern Munich on TV?
Tottenham Hotspur travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in their final friendly of pre-season today, as Thomas Frank puts his finishing touches on preparations for the 2025/26 season.
The Dane has enjoyed a mixed start to life at his new club, with the signing of Mohammed Kudus followed by controversy over Morgan Gibbs-White and then a lack of notable activity in the market.
However, his results in pre-season have produced positive performances, and today is the last match before the season ‘begins’ with the Uefa Super Cup match against PSG in Udine next week.
While the Super Cup remains a friendly of sorts, it still marks a chance for another trophy and the perfect start for Frank, with the Dane looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League too come 16 August.
