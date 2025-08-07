Is Tottenham vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly today
Everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly in Munich
Tottenham Hotspur travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in their final friendly of pre-season today, as Thomas Frank puts his finishing touches on preparations for the 2025/26 season.
The Dane has enjoyed a mixed start to life at his new club, with the signing of Mohammed Kudus followed by controversy over Morgan Gibbs-White and then a lack of notable activity in the market.
However, his results in pre-season have produced positive performances, and today is the last match before the season ‘begins’ with the Uefa Super Cup match against PSG in Udine next week.
While the Super Cup remains a friendly of sorts, it still marks a chance for another trophy and the perfect start for Frank, with the Dane looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League too come 16 August.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Tottenham vs Bayern Munich?
The match will take place on Thursday, 7 August at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will not be shown on TV in the UK, but it will be shown live on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house website and app. However, users must purchase an annual subscription to the channel for £45.
Team news
This will be Spurs’ first match in around a decade without Heung Min Son, with the former captain close to completing a move to MLS side LAFC.
New signing Joao Palhinha has completed his move to Spurs, but this match may come too soon for the Portuguese, who only joined on Sunday.
James Maddison is the primary injury concern for Spurs, with the England midfielder suffering what could be a season-ending injury during the tour of Asia.
Dominic Solanke could return to the starting line-up after sitting out the match against Newcastle, while Lucas Bergvall, Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Pape Matar Sarr are all likely to retain their places
Tottenham’s preseason fixtures and results
All kick-off times BST
July 19: Reading 0-2 Tottenham - Madejski Stadium, Reading
July 26: Luton 0-0 Tottenham - Kenilworth Road, Luton
July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
August 3: Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
August 7: Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena, Munich, 5:30pm
