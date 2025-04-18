Aston Villa vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle United are set to play another match without the services of manager Eddie Howe who is recovering from pneumonia when they take on Aston Villa in Saturday’s late kick off (5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Howe has missed the Magpies’ last two matches but you’d be forgiven for thinking his absence has been no detriment to the team who have racked up two wins from two scoring nine goals and conceding just once in the process.

They have beaten Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0 at home which leaves them in a strong position heading into a tight game against Unai Emery’s Villa.

The midlands club come into the match on the back of being eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage but a confident and impressive comeback against Paris Saint-Germain saw them miss out on a place in the final four by just one goal on aggregate following a 3-2 win at Villa Park.

Currently seventh in the Premier League table, Villa must tally up as many points as possible in order to secure another campaign in Europe’s top flight next season.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle betting preview: Hosts to edge tight but high-scoring contest

With Villa slightly more in need of a win than Newcastle and as they have the home advantage in this clash football betting sites have them as the 11/8 favourites heading into the game despite the Magpies’ fine recent record.

This should be a steller contest as the last five matches between the sides have seen at least three goals scored in each occasion. Newcastle have triumphed in four of those games including each of the last three and enter the match with their shooting boots well and truly on.

In comparison Villa have also netted three goals in each of their last two matches, one against PSG the other versus Southampton, with midfielder John McGinn popping up with crucial goals in both matches.

The Villa captain is 13/2 with betting sites to score at anytime but he good form may be slightly deceptive as he’s only netted once in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Also added to the mix is Newcastle’s desire to finish in the top four. They currently sit third on 59 points and a loss to Villa will drop them down one spot at the worst. With the season rapidly reaching it’s conclusion they will want to secure European football as quickly as possible.

That said, Villa are due a strong result in this fixture and they are in a confident if sour mood following their last match. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins want to impress so it would not be surprising if the hosts edge ahead in this one.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction 1: Villa to win and both teams to score - 3/1 Bet365

Barnes to capitalise on great form

There’s only one person to keep tabs on during this match when it comes to form and fortune. Betting apps have Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes at 9/1 to be the first goalscorer this afternoon and 11 goals involvements in his last 12 league starts, with eight goals, including two against United, and three assists show how vital he is for the Magpies at present.

He has recorded at least one goal or assist in each of his last six outings and was both supplier and goalscorer against Crystal Palace during the week.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall will be reluctant to take him out of the starting line-up when he is in fine touch and Premier League betting sites have him at 3/1 to score anytime.

Others to watch out for are Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak who are both 13/8 to score at anytime while Marcus Rashford could be a shout at 13/2 to be the last goalscorer if he starts on the bench.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction 2: Harvey Barnes to score anytime - 3/1 Unibet

