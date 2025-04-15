'We can win the second leg' - Unai Emery backs his side to upset PSG

Aston Villa are hoping to extend their Champions League campaign with a comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final second leg at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side trail 3-1 on aggregate after the first leg in Paris where Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for the midlands club before goals from Desire Doue, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes gave the French champions the advantage.

Villa have performed well at home in Europe this year but their task is a colossal one against a team that has won 17 of their previous 18 matches across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie which they went on to win.

A 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton in between ties gives Villa some added confidence with Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen and John McGinn are proving their worth in front of goal ahead of what will be a crucial test tonight.

