Europa League anthem mistakenly played before Aston Villa vs PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Europa League anthem was mistakenly played moments before the Champions League quarter-final between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain in a strange mix-up.

After PSG emerged 3-1 ahead from the first leg in Paris last week, Unai Emery’s side return to Villa Park hoping to overturn a two-goal deficit in the club’s biggest European fixture in more than 40 years.

The 1982 European Cup winners are hoping to knock-out the Ligue 1 winners and progress to the last four, though at least one person in attendance was confused about the competition in which they were playing.

With the players from both teams emerging into a soggy April night, the wrong music was played as the two sides traded handshakes, with the Europa League anthem blaring to a confused reaction around the ground.

Once the anthem had concluded, the Champions League anthem was eventually played, allowing fans to provide vocal accompaniment to its final line.

Composed by Tony Britten in 1992, the theme of the competition formerly known as the European Cup is based on Handel’s Zadok the Priest, and runs to about three minutes in full length with two short verses and the chorus. The lyrics are in Uefa’s three official languages: English, French, and German.

The Europa League anthem is a more recent addition: the current tune was adopted at the start of the 2018-19 season, and is also used in the Conference League.