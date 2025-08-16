Aston Villa vs Newcastle live: Magpies face Premier League opener without Isak as Liverpool saga rumbles on
Both teams aim to build on success of last season during the clash at Villa Park
Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the early kick off as the Premier League returns in full force this afternoon. Liverpool’s dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night kicked off the season in style and today’s matches hope to build on that momentum.
Villa have lost a few of their stars from last year but Unai Emery still has the spine of his team in Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez - though the goalkeeper misses out through suspension today.
For Newcastle, Alexander Isak is absent due to ongoing speculation over his future as the striker attempts to force a move to Liverpool whilst the transfer window is open. Instead the Magpies are boosted by new signing Anthony Elanga, who starts this afternoon, while Jacob Ramsey, a former Villan, is on the brink of joining the North East side but isn’t in the matchday squad.
Follow all the build-up and action from Villa Park with our live blog below:
Kick off! Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle
The match, as every Premier League game this weekend will be, is preceded by a minute of silence to pay respect to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who passed away earlier this summer.
Afterwards Newcastle get the ball rolling at Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
The players head out onto the pitch at Villa Park.
The atmosphere is bubbling nicely and the Premier League’s Saturday action is about to get underway.
These teams ended on the same amount of points last season but who will come out on top this afternoon?
Kick off is up next...
Will Newcastle miss Isak?
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak scored 11 goals in his last 13 Premier League away games.
Since the first game in this run (October 27th 2024), only Mohamed Salah has scored more on the road than the Swede (13).
How badly will Newcastle miss him this afternoon?
'We are happy with how we're building the team'
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, spoke to TNT Sports and explained how he is pleased with the club’s business in the summer.
Emery said: "Good afternoon, we are so excited about the new season, and we are starting at Villa Park with our supporters.
"Of course, we are very happy with how we are building the team. We are in the transfer window, and we have to try separate when we are involved in the window, and we are so focused on preparing for this match now.
"The players are ready. Here at Villa Park, we can get our fortress strong again.”
The empires strike back as Premier League enters uncertain new era
It’s a line being uttered by many in the Premier League, that maybe says more than intended.
Liverpool, in the specific words of one fearful rival, have “destroyed the market” this summer.
Everybody expected the champions to buy from a position of strength, but the thinking was the usual astute signings and maybe one big one. Liverpool have instead gone for real game-changers.
And, in the process, maybe changed the Premier League.
The empires strike back as Premier League enters uncertain new era
Turning the form around
Though they still secured a top-five finish to qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle lost their last two Premier League games of 2024-25.
Can they start with a win this season?
Fortress Villa Park
Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in all competitions (W15 D6), winning the last eight in a row.
It’s their longest run without defeat at Villa Park since a run of 24 between September 1976 and May 1977.
Has Howe been let down by Isak?
The Newcastle boss was asked that question ahead of kick off an replied: "Now is not the time to discuss that.
“All my emotions are towards this game. This is a tough place to come. We have got to be there mentally, me included.”
Eddie Howe talks Alexander Isak saga
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, spoke to TNT Sports about Alexander Isak's transfer saga and gave away no new details.
He said: "No different to how it has been for a number of weeks. We are without him [Alexander Isak]. We are adapting to that and still trying to be competitive. Today will be a big test for us.
"We feel in good spirits. It is a strong team he [Unai Emery] picks, so hopefully we go well.
"We believe in the team we have picked today. There have been distractions through pre-season, but that's been for me, and not the players."
Start as you mean to go on
Newcastle have won their opening league match in each of the last three seasons, more times than they had in the previous 14 campaigns combined (two wins, four draws and eight defeats).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments