Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aston Villa host Juventus this evening in the Champions League, with the hosts looking to provide another famous European night to fans at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side started the season brilliantly but have suffered mixed form of late, with one draw and four losses from their last five matches, including a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge last time out in this competition.

However, they still sit eighth in the competitions new league table, with nine points from four games, and have already secured a famous win over Bayern Munich as they look to stay in the automatic qualification places.

And the Villans face a Juventus side that have also experienced mixed results of late, with the Bianconeri currently sixth in Serie A. They are unbeaten domestically, but have slipped to seven draws as new manager Thiago Motta wrestles with a few notable injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Villa will face Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 27 November at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Villa were notably missing Amadou Onana and Ezri Konsa after the duo suffered injuries while on international duty, and both remain a doubt for the match in midweek, though Emery hasn’t ruled them out.

However, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey, who were injured against Liverpool before the break, both remain as more long-term doubts.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne could return to the starting 11 after both featuring at the weekend, while Ross Barkley will likely deputise if Onana is absent. Elsewhere, expect Pau Torres to keep his place at centre-back – likely alongside Diego Carlos is Konsa if unfit. In midfield, Youri Tielemans should feature as one of two holding players, with Ollie Watkins leading the line and Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers and John McGinn behind him.

For Juventus, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are two long-term absentees, with both having suffered ACL injuries. Ex-Villa midfielder Douglas Costa is likely to miss out due to a muscular problem, while key attacker Dusan Vlahovic sat out the draw with Milan, though the Old Lady harbour hopes that he’ll at least be fit enough to be part of the matchday squad.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik also sat out last weekend’s match, while American Weston McKennie is a doubt after coming off at the weekend, with Timothy Weah and Nicolas Fagioli in line to replace him.

Predicted lineups

Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins.

Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Weah.

Odds

Aston Villa 13/10

Draw 9/4

Juventus 9/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Juventus are struggling in Serie A, and while Villa have shown mixed form in recent weeks, home advantage should play a part in what could be another famous European night at Villa Park. Aston Villa 2-1 Juventus.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.