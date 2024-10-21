Arsenal vs Shakhtar betting tips

Arsenal to win 3-0 – 6/1 William Hill

Kai Havertz to score first – 9/2 bet365

Arsenal vs Shakhtar betting preview

Arsenal host Shakhtar Donetsk in the third set of league phase fixtures in the Champions League on Tuesday night with the Gunners big favourites on betting sites to get back to winning ways (8pm, Amazon Prime Video).

Mikel Arteta’s side sit third in the Premier League after eight games and remain firmly among the title favourites on football betting sites, though they suffered a surprising 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend after a controversial red card for William Saliba.

The Gunners have a chance to put that first loss of the campaign behind them quickly as they return to European action, where they’ve been solid so far, recording a draw against Atalanta in their opener, followed by a dominant 2-0 win over PSG last time out.

Shakhtar travel to north London in a strong vein of form, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches, though they sit fourth in the Ukrainian league and are yet to register a win in Europe this season, having drawn 0-0 with Bologna and lost 3-0 to Atalanta.

The Donetsk side travel to the Emirates in need of three points that would kickstart their Champions League campaign, though they are heavy underdogs for this one, available at 28/1 on some betting apps to pull off the upset.

For Arsenal, Tuesday’s game should present a straightforward chance at another three points to climb up the new Champions League table.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar tips: Arsenal to ease to straightforward win

Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in Europe this season, and the Gunners have become notable for their resolute defensive performances both at home and abroad in recent months.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar are yet to score in Europe this season, having drawn one match 0-0 and lost the other 3-0. The Ukrainian side sit 27th in the 36-team league table, and they have had both the fewest shots (10) and fewest shots on target (1) in the Champions League so far this season.

This lack of attacking potency, coupled with Arsenal’s array of firepower, should see the home side ease to a straightforward win and a clean sheet on Tuesday night.

Expect Arteta to rest a few key players ahead of a crucial match against Liverpool next weekend, but whatever team Arsenal put out, they should be enough to put a few goals – though nothing too notable – past the Ukrainain side.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar prediction 1: Arsenal to win 3-0 – 6/1 William Hill

Arsenal vs Shakhtar tips: Havertz to score first

Kai Havertz has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most influential players in the past 12 months, becoming the focal point of the attack and he’s started this season off in decent goalscoring form, having converted six times in just 11 appearances.

With Bukayo Saka a doubt due to the hamstring injury that saw him sit out the Bournemouth game, the German is the biggest threat for the Gunners and is priced accordingly on gambling sites.

The German is as short as 1/1 to score anytime, with a price of 9/2 to score first (or last). It is worth noting that he has scored in every game at the Emirates so far in the 2024/25 season, including getting the opener last time out against PSG.

Shakhtar aren’t on the same level as the French champions and Havertz may get the ball rolling once more.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar prediction 2: Kai Havertz to score first– 9/2 bet365

Arsenal vs Shakhtar betting offers

BetMGM are offering bettors the chance to grab £40 in free bets by wagering on Arsenal vs Shakhtar in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There’s no BetMGM bonus code required, just open an account with the online bookmaker. deposit a minimum of £10 and then wager at least that amount on any sports selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Once the qualifying bet is settled, BetMGM will credit bettors with £40 in free bets, £30 of which can be used to bet on football.

Responsible gambling

If you are planning to have a bet on Arsenal vs Shakhtar, it’s important to remember to gamble responsibly.

Only ever bet what you can afford to lose. Sports betting can also be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

Make sure to use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

If you ever feel like you need help or more information on gambling addiction, there are several charities and healthcare providers you can speak to about gambling-related issues. The providers below offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.