Arsenal welcome Real Madrid to the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tonight as they look to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has already declared this is the biggest game of his managerial career so far, and their task doesn’t get much tougher against a side who have won the competition a record 16 times.

The reigning champions have already knocked Manchester City out of this season’s tournament, but their recent form has been patchy, so it might not be a bad time to play them.

They needed a play-off to make it through to the last 16 after finishing 11th in the league table, with 15 points from their eight games, and needed penalties to get past their Madrid rivals Atletico in the last round as the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid betting: Cagey affair at the Emirates

Arsenal go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday and that was their fourth draw in their last seven matches.

Real also slipped up at the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Valencia, who netted in injury time to condemn Carlo Ancelotti’s side to just their fifth league defeat of the season.

Both sides sit second in their respective leagues with Real four points behind Barcelona with eight games to play, while Arsenal are 11 behind Liverpool with seven games remaining.

The two sides have only met once in competitive action before and that was in the round of 16 stage back in 2006. Arsenal won 1-0 in Madrid thanks to Thierry Henry, who scored the only goal of the game and it turned out to be the only goal of the tie as they battled to a goalless draw in the return leg at Highbury.

Arsene Wenger’s side went on to reach their only ever European Cup final that year, keeping an impressive 10 clean sheets along the way.

They conceded twice in the final though, as they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona at the Stade De France, in Paris, despite Sol Campbell giving the Gunners a first-half lead.

The key to Arsenal’s success will certainly be the first leg and the fact that Arsenal have not lost the first leg in their last seven European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties should give them some confidence.

But Real Madrid haven’t lost the first leg in any of their last eight knockout stage ties in the competition, winning five and drawing three so a draw could be a good bet,

Arsenal are also unbeaten in their last 16 home matches in all Uefa tournaments, and have won four and drawn five of their home games this season. The only match they failed to win was last time out against PSV Eindhoven when the damage was already done and the Gunners led 7-1 from the first leg.

Football betting sites have Arsenal as the favourites win at home, with odds of 11/8, while you can get 12/5 on both a Real win and a draw after the first leg.

When it comes to progressing to the last four though, the Spanish side are favourites to progress at 4/7 compared to 6/4.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid tips: Mbappe to add to his impressive tally

With Arteta missing both Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori, it is going to be a tough night for the Gunners backline up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, while former Spurs star Luka Modric would love to renew his acquaintance with the Gunners.

Mbappe has already scored 33 goals for his club this season including seven in the Champions League.

He scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Man City at the Bernabeu and was also on target at the Etihad when they won 3-2, with two goals in the last four minutes.

Betting sites are offering 6/1 on him scoring first, 11/2 last and 21/10 to score at any time.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid betting offers

