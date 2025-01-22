Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb betting tips

Arsenal to win both halves - 11/10 William Hill

Arsenal host Dinamo Zagreb in their final home league phase match of the Champions League, knowing a win would put them on the brink of qualification for the last 16 (kick-off 8pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+).

The Gunners sit third in the table with 13 points from their six games along with five other teams, so they know they can’t afford to drop points, especially at home.

Zagreb on the other hand, are in real danger of being eliminated from the competition, with just eight points so far, from two wins, two draws and two defeats so far.

After the disappointment of blowing a two-goal lead against Aston Villa on Saturday, this game will give Mikel Arteta’s side a chance to get over that and move forward quickly.

Their last four matches have all been played at the Emirates and they have won just one, against Tottenham in the Premier League. They lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final first leg before that draw with Brentford.

But, in this competition their home form has been superb, having not been beaten once since they were beaten 5-1 by Bayern Munich in 2017 - as the German side won 10-2 on aggregate.

They’ve also not conceded a single goal from open play in the UEFA Champions League this season, with both of their goals conceded coming from set pieces, one from a corner and the other a penalty.

The Gunners have the lowest xG faced from open play in the competition so far at just 2.4. Add to that the fact that Wednesday’s opponents have conceded 15 goals from their six games so far, the stats look good for Arsenal.

Another home win for Arsenal

Football betting sites have Arsenal at 1/7 for the win, compared with Dinamo at 22/1 and you can get 9/1 on a draw.

After a blistering start to the season, which saw the Croatian side win their opening six games in a row, scoring 17 and conceding just twice it’s been something of a topsy-turvy season and go into Wednesday’s game with just one win in their last eight.

That victory came on Saturday against NK Varazdin but they remain third in the league table seven points off the leaders HNK Rijeka.

This is the fifth meeting between the two sides with Arsenal winning three of the previous four and losing just once. This is the second time they have met in the group/league stage and both teams won their home fixture on that occasion during the 2015/16 campaign.

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez and another from Mesut Ozil gave the Gunners a 3-0 win last time out and they would love a repeat of that on Wednesday.

They have won their last two matches in this competition by three or more goals and they have never done it in three games in a row before.

Betting sites are offering just 3/4 on them achieving that feat again while you can get 21/20 on over 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction: Arsenal to win both halves - 11/10 William Hill

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.