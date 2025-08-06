Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Arsenal vs Villarreal live: Emirates hosts first pre-season friendly as Premier League opening weekend looms

Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for the Gunners as they take on Villareal at home

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 06 August 2025 11:30 EDT
Norgaard excited after 'big move' to Arsenal

Arsenal face Villarreal in a friendly at the Emirates this evening, with Mikel Arteta’s side continuing pre-season preparations ahead of their opening Premier League match against Manchester United.

The Gunners have returned from a tour of Asia that produced mixed results including a win over Newcastle and a loss against Spurs, but fans have been encouraged by a series of signings that includes striker Viktor Gyokeres, midfielder Martin Zubimendi and former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

So, as Arsenal return to the Emirates for two friendlies ahead of the start of 2025/26, expectations are high after improving a side that has finished second in the league in three consecutive seasons.

And with just two matches left ahead of their Premier League opener, Arteta will be putting the finishing touches to his starting eleven ahead of a potentially difficult opening day at Old Trafford on 17 August.

Follow all the action at the Emirates with our liveblog below:

Arsenal transfer news: Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo, Ollie Watkins and more

Arsenal are setting in motion the first steps of a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.

It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.

A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino to take up a role of makeshift number nine, and despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles.

Here’s a deep dive into Arsenal’s summer business:

Arsenal transfer news: Eze, Rodrygo, Watkins and more

Arsenal are making the first moves in what promises to be a busy summer after enduring another trophyless season
Flo Clifford6 August 2025 16:30

Arsenal’s preseason fixtures and results

All kick-off times BST

July 23: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm

August 6: Villarreal - Emirates Stadium, London, 6pm

August 9: Athletic Bilbao - Emirates Stadium, London, 5pm

Flo Clifford6 August 2025 16:10

Arsenal team news

New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for Arsenal after featuring for 20 minutes last time out, while Cristhian Mosquera and Martin Zubimendi will also be hoping for more game time after coming off the bench. Noni Madueke could also make his home debut.

In addition, the trio of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kepa Arrizabalaga are available after a spell on the sidelines.

Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori will be assessed after picking up knocks in the loss to Spurs.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for the Gunners today
New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for the Gunners today (AP)
Flo Clifford6 August 2025 15:55

When is Arsenal vs Villareal

The match will take place on Wednesday, 6 August at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown on TV in the UK, but it will be shown live on Arsenal.com and the official app, and can be streamed for £6.99.

Flo Clifford6 August 2025 15:40

Arsenal vs Villareal LIVE

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Arsenal’s penultimate pre-season friendly!

Fresh from their tour of Asia, they welcome Villareal to the Emirates for tonight’s 6pm clash.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)
Flo Clifford6 August 2025 15:30

