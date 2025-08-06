Arsenal vs Villarreal live: Emirates hosts first pre-season friendly as Premier League opening weekend looms
Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for the Gunners as they take on Villareal at home
Arsenal face Villarreal in a friendly at the Emirates this evening, with Mikel Arteta’s side continuing pre-season preparations ahead of their opening Premier League match against Manchester United.
The Gunners have returned from a tour of Asia that produced mixed results including a win over Newcastle and a loss against Spurs, but fans have been encouraged by a series of signings that includes striker Viktor Gyokeres, midfielder Martin Zubimendi and former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
So, as Arsenal return to the Emirates for two friendlies ahead of the start of 2025/26, expectations are high after improving a side that has finished second in the league in three consecutive seasons.
And with just two matches left ahead of their Premier League opener, Arteta will be putting the finishing touches to his starting eleven ahead of a potentially difficult opening day at Old Trafford on 17 August.
Follow all the action at the Emirates with our liveblog below:
Arsenal transfer news: Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo, Ollie Watkins and more
Arsenal are setting in motion the first steps of a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.
It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.
A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino to take up a role of makeshift number nine, and despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles.
Here’s a deep dive into Arsenal’s summer business:
Arsenal’s preseason fixtures and results
All kick-off times BST
July 23: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm
July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm
July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm
August 6: Villarreal - Emirates Stadium, London, 6pm
August 9: Athletic Bilbao - Emirates Stadium, London, 5pm
Arsenal team news
New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for Arsenal after featuring for 20 minutes last time out, while Cristhian Mosquera and Martin Zubimendi will also be hoping for more game time after coming off the bench. Noni Madueke could also make his home debut.
In addition, the trio of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kepa Arrizabalaga are available after a spell on the sidelines.
Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori will be assessed after picking up knocks in the loss to Spurs.
When is Arsenal vs Villareal
The match will take place on Wednesday, 6 August at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 6pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will not be shown on TV in the UK, but it will be shown live on Arsenal.com and the official app, and can be streamed for £6.99.
