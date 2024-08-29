Arsenal v Brighton betting tips

Both Arsenal and Brighton have 100 per cent records in the Premier League this season, so something has to give when the two sides meet in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1).

It is Brighton who lead the Gunners in the table on goal difference but both are already behind Manchester City, who beat Ipswich 4-1 on Saturday to go back to the top of the table.

The Seagulls, under new manager Fabian Hurzeler, have beaten Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park and Manchester United 2-1 in injury time on Saturday.

While the Gunners, defeated Wolves 2-0 at home and Aston Villa by the same scoreline at Villa Park.

Arsenal have seen four different players on the scoresheet so far this season, with Leandro Trossard the man who made a difference against Villa, finding the net with his first touch.

Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has shone so far for Brighton with two goals and one assist.

It’s no surprise that betting sites have installed the hosts as favourites to win, but Hurzeler’s side will be determined to continue their strong start to the campaign and could be ones to watch.

Arsenal v Brighton tips: Expect goals after the break

Three of Arsenal’s four goals this season have come in the second half, while Brighton have netted three times after the break, so second-half goals seem to be a thing for both sides.

If we’ve learnt anything it’s that both teams are patient and will play right up until the final whistle in pursuit of a goal, which bodes well for the weekend.

When we look at the previous meetings between the two sides second-half goals have also been a key feature with 11 of the last 14 all coming after the break - so maybe just switch on at half-time.

It’s a strange statistic considering that the last three meetings have all been won to nil, the Gunners taking the last two matches 3-0 and 2-0 at the Amex, while Brighton won the other 3-0 at the Emirates.

This comes after 13 goals were scored in the previous league meetings. Goals could be on the agenda at the Emirates, and we like the price of 5/2 on football betting sites for a flurry of strikes after the break.

Arsenal v Brighton prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals in the second half - 5/2 William Hill

Arsenal v Brighton tips: Home advantage to pay for Gunners

Arsenal only failed to score twice at home in the league last season, against West Ham and Aston Villa as they went on to score 91 goals, second only to Manchester City.

They also conceded the fewest in the league, with just 29 but 16 of those actually came at home, so Brighton will take some inspiration from that along with the fact they have recently won at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz has one goal and one assist to his name so far this season but the fact he also has two goals in his last two appearances against the Seagulls could make him a good option to consider on betting apps to find the net this weekend.

But, Bukayo Saka has also carried on where he left off last season with one goal and two assists, as he puts the disappointment of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat behind him.

The 22-year-old scored 16 and provided nine assists in the league last season. He opened the scoring against Brighton twice in the last two seasons, one of which was after just two minutes.

Given his strong start to the season, Saka to find the net first could be the bet to take, while there is additional value by pairing it with a 2-1 win for the Gunners.

Arsenal v Brighton prediction 2: Arsenal to win 2-1 and Saka to score first - 33/1 Betfred

Arsenal v Brighton tips: Welbeck to make it three from three

If you fancy Brighton to beat the Gunners you can understandably get decent odds on the away win at 17/2.

Although we’re backing Arsenal to emerge with the win, Brighton can still inflict damage on the hosts given their attacking talent in the final third.

As we mentioned Welbeck already has two for the season, while Joao Pedro also opened his account last weekend as he looks to improve on the 20 he scored in all competitions last season and you can get 12/1 on him to score last.

Welbeck netted for the fifth time against one of his former clubs last week, and although he is yet to score against Arsenal in the league he has bagged a goal against them in the EFL Cup.

So can he make it three in three and come back to haunt the club who spent £16m on him in 2014? Odds of 11/2 are available for Welbeck to net any time on his old stomping ground.

Arsenal v Brighton prediction 3: Danny Welbeck to score at any time - 11/2 Bet365

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.