Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from North London derby tonight
Arsenal are looking to keep pressure on Liverpool as they welcome Spurs for a north London derby
Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening, with plenty more than just three points up for grabs in this north London derby.
The Gunners have endured a week to forget having exited the FA Cup and lost 2-0 in the home leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, but Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t out of the title race yet. They will need to be nearly flawless for the rest of the season if they are to catch Liverpool, and that starts tonight against a Spurs side languishing in 11th in the table.
Arteta must juggle absentees, including to Gabriel Jesus who is absent after suffering an ACL injury, and dipping form if the Gunners hope to triumphant this evening.
Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's team has been struggling in the league in recent weeks, and though injuries have played their part as well, the Australian is still facing questions that will only intensify if Spurs were to lose tonight.
Follow all the Premier League action from the Emirates below:
Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby in the Premier League as the hosts look to keep up their chase on Liverpool at the top of the table.
The Gunners’ season is in danger of petering out after losses in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup last week, and they need three points tonight to stay within touching distance of Arne Slot’s side.
Spurs travel to face their rivals amid some poor form in the league, and though the win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup will have restored some confidence, their 11th-placed position in the table is indicative of a side who have struggled against the league’s best teams.
However, all form tends to go out the window in these derbies, so both sides will be hopeful of taking three points tonight.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s north London derby in the Premier League.
Tottenham travel across the capital to face Arsenal at the Emirates, with plenty more than three points on the line as the Gunners chase Liverpool and Spurs try and salvage their league campaign.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news right here.
