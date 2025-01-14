Tottenham given huge injury boost ahead of North London derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have been given a huge injury boost with Richarlison set to be available for Wednesday’s north London derby at Arsenal.

Richarlison has not played since he sustained a muscle injury during a 4-1 win over Aston Villa in November.

That was just Richarlison’s seventh appearance of the campaign due to a long-standing calf issue, which hampered the Brazilian striker earlier in the season, but Postecoglou will have him back for the trip to the Emirates.

Timo Werner will miss out with a hamstring injury though.

“The only one who picked up an injury was Timo. He picked up a hamstring injury,” Postecoglou revealed. “Everyone else apart from being sore pulled up OK. In terms of incoming, Richy is available.”

Postecoglou remains without a number of his first-team squad, with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and Wilson Odobert all sidelined.

Postecoglou has also expressed his disappointment with some of the “pretty vile and detestable” chants he received from a minority of Tamworth supporters during Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

Spurs made hard work of last weekend’s third-round clash at the Vanarama National League outfit before they won 3-0 after extra time.

Postecoglou’s side turn their focus to Wednesday’s trip to their rivals, but asked if he could expect another hostile atmosphere at the Emirates after an uncompromising welcome at the Lamb Ground on Sunday, the 59-year-old highlighted some of the “unacceptable” behaviour he experienced.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said 90 per cent of the Tamworth supporters behaved well ( PA Wire )

“As I said after the game, credit to Andy (Peaks) and his players and the people of Tamworth at the football club. I thought they did themselves proud on the day with the way they presented everything,” Postecoglou explained.

“(I’d say) 90 per cent of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10 per cent who were pretty unacceptable.

“The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we’re kind of expected to be the bigger person. I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on.”

A clip went viral on Sunday of Tamworth fans directly behind Postecoglou’s away dugout repeatedly calling the former Celtic boss a “w*****” before the 59-year-old broke out into a smile.

However, moments earlier a small section of the Lambs’ support had chanted “f** Aussie b*****” at Postecoglou.

PA