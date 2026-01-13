Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been an impressive first half of the season for Arsenal as they look to finally see their efforts rewarded with some silverware.

They are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, in Carabao Cup semi-final action on Wednesday and through to the FA Cup fourth round after coming from behind to beat Portsmouth at the weekend.

Talk of completing the quadruple is increasing and, as such, online bookmakers have put a price on the Gunners winning the lot, with a best price of 66/1 on offer at Bet365.

Arsenal Trophy Multiples Odds Bookmaker Premier League and League Cup 2/1 Bet365 Premier League and Champions League 4/1 Bet365 Premier League and FA Cup 5/1 Bet365 FA Cup and Champions League 20/1 Bet365 Premier League, League Cup and Champions League 10/1 Bet365 Premier League and FA Cup and Champions League 25/1 Bet365 Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup 16/1 Bet365 FA Cup and League Cup 12/1 Bet365 FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League 50/1 Bet365 Quadruple 66/1 Bet365 No trophies 7/1 Bet365

However, there is a reason why the quadruple has never been done before by an English club, and why only two teams have ever won the treble.

To be successful on all fronts, it not only relies on talent but also a great deal of luck. The luck of the draw in the cup competitions, luck when it comes to referring decisions and of course injuries.

As we have seen so many times before, things can change in an instant in football, and Arsenal will be taking nothing at all for granted, although betting apps are fairly convinced they will win at least one major trophy with a price of 1/12 on that.

This time last season, Liverpool were sitting in the same position and were 33/1 to win all four trophies. They were then beaten by Plymouth in the FA Cup, knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual winners PSG and lost the League Cup final to Newcastle.

They did win the Premier League, though, ahead of the Gunners. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side have finished runners-up in the league in the last three seasons and haven’t won a trophy since 2020, when they won the FA Cup.

Arsenal trophy odds Premier League - 2/7 Betway

Champions League - 4/1 Ladbrokes

League Cup - 15/8 Betway

FA Cup - 9/2 Bet365

You have to go back to the 2003/04 season for the last time they won the league title, and they have never won the Champions League, so a lot of this is new territory for the current squad and coaching staff.

You can currently get 66/1 on football betting sites on Arsenal winning all four trophies, while they are 7/1 to not win anything.

The Premier League looks like the hardest to lose, based largely on the inconsistency of the teams around them.

Aston Villa have been in exceptional form this season, but whether they have enough to prolong their challenge remains to be seen, while Manchester City have been faltering of late.

The Gunners are currently just six points clear at the top of the league, and the best odds you can get on them lifting the trophy is 2/7.

Gunners wary of previous collapses

It’s hard to imagine the Gunners finishing the season with no silverware, but this is a position they have been in before.

In 2023, they led the Premier League table by eight points at the end of April, but they still failed to win the title. City won 11 league games in a row and dropped just two points from 42 to be crowned champions by five points.

On this date in 2023, they led the Premier League table by five points and had a game in hand, were still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

They were quickly knocked out of the FA Cup by Man City, went out of the Europa League at the round of 16 stage, beaten on penalties by Sporting, and then lost their way in the league.

City need to improve if they are to close the gap, having drawn their last three league games, but Pep Guardiola sides have proven time and time again that they can produce a string of wins in the latter stages of a Premier League campaign.

In the League Cup, which they last won in 1993, they face Chelsea in the semi-final over two legs, with the first taking place at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and they will host League One side Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Could this be their year in Europe?

In the Champions League, Arteta’s side have won all six of their games so far, beating Athletic Bilbao, Olympiakos, Atletico Madrid, Slavia Prague, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge.

Next up is a trip to Milan to take on Inter, when the competition returns next week, before they round off their league campaign with a home game against Kairat Almaty.

They have already secured their place in the round of 16, so they can afford to rest players in the next two matches before waiting on the results of the play-off matches to see who they will face in March.

From their dominance so far, it’s easy to see why they are the favourites with the betting sites to lift the trophy in Budapest this May at odds of 4/1, just ahead of Bayern, City and reigning champions PSG.

They reached the final of the competition for their first and only time back in 2005/06, losing 2-1 in the final to Barcelona. Sol Campbell gave Arsenal a first-half lead in Paris before late goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti earned Barca their second European Cup.

Right now, it’s clear a Premier League title win is the most likely, but Arsenal have dropped points against all of the teams around them.

They have lost and drawn in their two league games with Liverpool, won one and lost one against Villa and been held to a draw by City, so they will hope to have a comfortable cushion by the time they face Guardiola’s side at the Etihad in April.

